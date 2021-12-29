Great duo! Julia Roberts and George Clooney meet again in a romantic comedy

U.S-. In an age where romantic comedies seem to be in short supply, Julia Roberts Y George Clooney They could be the answer to all problems. The actors will star in the film Ticket to Paradise, still no release date. However, the duo have already started filming, as they were both seen on set at the Gold Coast of Australia.

Recently Variety advanced the plot of Ticket to Paradise, in which Roberts Y Clooney they play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married. The film is directed by Ol parker, who directed Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the second installment of the musical starring Meryl Streep. The actors previously worked together on Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster.

Earlier this month, Roberts sneaked into the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! While Clooney participated as a guest. During the interview the actress briefly slipped in for a quick cameo. The director was in the middle of a conversation about his new movie The Tender Bar when it appeared for a few moments. “Oh my gosh, wow. Good heavens, ”he said Kimmel when the actress sat next to the actor.

“George, I don’t know if you are aware of this, but there is a woman sitting next to you,” he joked. Kimmel While Clooney he was jokingly pretending not to notice. Roberts She was silently sitting next to the actor and wearing sunglasses. As the actress drove away, the host commented, “Maybe I had hallucinations about that. However, she looked like Julia Roberts. “

Ticket to Paradise It also stars Kaitlyn dever Y Billie lourd, who recently opened in Instagram about working in Australia as they mourned the fifth anniversary of the death of the latter’s mother, the Star Wars star, Carrie Fisher. They even performed an exciting version of the song by Fleetwood Mac, Landslide, in the bathroom.