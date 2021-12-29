Ginger Consumption Helps Relieve Acute Migraine Symptoms, Study Finds

The study found that ginger root can relieve pain, nausea, and vomiting related to migraine headaches.

You can mix half a teaspoon of ground ginger in a glass of water and drink the ginger juice, you can also drink hot tea made with a teaspoon of freshly ground ginger.

The ginger It can be a Home remedy effective in helping to relieve some symptom most common and annoying migraine acute in patients who do not want to use or do not have access to prescription drugs, suggest new data.

The review carried out by researchers from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, in Bangalore, India, showed that the root of ginger can relieve pain, nausea and the threw up related to migraine.

However, the evidence does not support the use of ginger as first-line therapy for migraine acute or for the prevention of migraine.

At this point, study author Dr. Chittaranjan Andrade, professor of clinical psychopharmacology and neurotoxicology, commented that the evidence base is still “too small” to support formal clinical recommendations. However, he added, the ginger can be considered as a “choice of Home remedy“viable for migraine sharp.

Possible uses

Used for centuries in traditional medicine, much preclinical and clinical research has examined the potential of ginger crude, the extracts of ginger and the components of the ginger to prevent and treat a wide variety of medical conditions.

These include nausea Y threw up associated with the pregnancy, chemotherapy, state postoperative, dizziness and others diseases Y disorders, indicated the Dr. Andrade.

The ginger “has long been recommended as a Home remedy effective for treatment sharp of the migraine, relieving both the headache as the nausea associated “, said the Dr. Andrade.

A recommended recipe is to mix half a teaspoon of ginger ground in a glass of water and drink the “juice ginger“while another is to drink hot tea made with a teaspoon of ginger freshly ground.

“Patients with a number of common ailments, including migraine, sometimes they do not have drugs or they may have poor access to drugs. I found a reference to using ginger for the migraine in a book on home remedies and I thought that if the research literature supports the use of ginger for episodes of migraine, these patients could benefit “, added the specialist.

The review and meta-analysis included three randomized controlled trials with 227 patients that compared ginger versus placebo for him treatment.

One of the studies investigated the therapeutic efficacy of a specific proprietary formulation of ginger, combined with feverfew (chamomile), while two trials were independent of the industry.

Of these two, one examined the benefit of extract of ginger additional dry (400 mg; 5% active gingerols) in 50 patients who were also taking ketoprofen to treat episodes of migraine, while the other examined the 3-month efficacy of the extract of ginger daily dry for prophylaxis of the migraine in 107 patients.

The two studies that examined the therapeutic efficacy of ginger in front of placebo showed that the ginger reduced mean pain scores at 2 hours (mean difference: -1.27; 95% confidence interval [IC 95%]: -1.46 to 1.07) and the proportion of patients who no longer had pain at 2 hours also increased (risk ratio [RR]: 1.79; 95% CI: 1.04 to 3.09).

Furthermore, compared to the placebo, the ginger halved the risk of nausea Y threw up related to migraine in all studies and was not associated with an increased risk of adverse events.

A randomized controlled study investigated prophylactic efficacy and found it to be more effective than placebo to achieve a reduction of more than 50% in the frequency of episodes of migraine monthly (42% vs 39% of patients, respectively), but the difference was not considered statistically significant.

There were also no significant differences between the groups in the days of pain, intense pain, days that required the use of analgesics, number of episodes of migraine and maximum duration of episodes of migraine.

The Dr. Andrade noted that the ginger has many Chemical components, including compounds phenolic, terpenes, polysaccharides, lipids Y organic acids, of which 6-shogaol, 6-gingerol and 10-dehydrogingerdione “They may be important.”

Also has antioxidant effects Y anti-inflammatory, reducing the prostaglandins and reducing various measures of lipids Y blood glucose in serum. Also has vasculoprotective effects “putative,” he added.

“The ginger has a lot of Chemical components and we do not know which of them, separately or in combination, will help alleviate the migraine. We will not know the answer unless clinical trials are conducted with the individual components rather than extract of ginger“, he stressed.

He compared it to the study of Omega-3 fatty acids instead of fish and the walnuts for various indications neuropsychiatric or cardiovascular.

However, given the high global prevalence of migraine and the “great gap of treatment of the migraine in primary care “, it could be common for many affected patients to experience episodes of migraine “without resorting to the recommended pharmacological relief. In such cases, the availability of a Home remedy simple, like the ginger, it could be useful, “he noted.

Dr. Jessica Ailani, director of MedStar Georgetown Headache Center and professor of clinical neurology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, in Washington, DC, U.S, said that for “people with migraine looking for a treatment with minimal side effects that you can get without the advice of a healthcare provider, the ginger it’s a nice additional tool. “

Dr. Ailani, vice president of strategic planning in the Department of Neurology at MedStar, who was not involved in the study, said clinicians may “consider suggesting ginger to patients with migraine that have nausea associated and who are interested in non-pharmacological ways of treating symptom“.

Since there are “many other effective ways to treat migraine“, advises” to talk with the patient about the speed of onset of efficacy, along with the tolerability and return of symptom of the migraine as important factors to evaluate when choosing and sticking with a treatment“.

Also commenting on the study by Dr. Nada Hindiyeh, associate clinical professor in the Department of Neurology at the Stanford University, in California, U.S, called it a “good summary of the objective research available for the use of the ginger at treatment acute and preventive migraine“.

Although there is not enough literature evaluating the ginger just in the treatment of the migraine, so “no definitive conclusions can be drawn”, as it appears to be safe and “somewhat useful for the nausea and the threw up associated with the migraine and possibly in the frequency of reduction of the migraine, remains an alternative to consider for those seeking non-prescription options, “concluded Dr. Hindiyeh, who was not involved in the study.

By Medscape.

