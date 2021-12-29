Get to know the most popular Netflix productions of the last week

Melissa gonzalez

melissagonzalez.asesora@larepublica.net | Wednesday December 29, 2021 07:35 am

The Netflix catalog for December included several premieres that have given much to talk about, positioning themselves as the most popular on the platform in the last week.

One of them “Do not look up”, the most recent production starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Christmas classics are also added, as well as new additions, among them the Korean romantic comedy “Aquel año Nuestro”, the Mexican series “Mother there are only two”, the science fiction series “Sea of ​​tranquility” and the Scandinavian series “La chica de Oslo ”, among others.

“Don’t look up”

The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, caused a huge reaction by debuting at # 1 on its opening weekend. Audiences sat evaluating the events of the film for 111 million hours, helping to position it in the Top 10 lists in 94 countries.

The witcher

The series’ second season reigned as the best series in the English-language TV category with 168.5 million hours viewed.

The Paper House: Part 5

The series continued its dominance by ranking at No. 1 for the 10th consecutive week in the Foreign Language TV category.

Mystery

The newly released French family adventure film, ranked No. 1 on the list of foreign language films with 8.2 million hours viewed.

Emily in Paris

The most recent season peaked at # 2 on the English-language TV chart with 107.6 million hours watched and spent watching complicated love triangles, glamorous settings, and edgy fashion. The show’s first season also made the Top 10 list in 53 countries.

The Christmas Chronicles

It is one of the favorite titles of the festive season, both its first and second edition.