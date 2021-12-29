George Clooney and other artists tell us

Since its launch in 1986, Nespresso has changed the way we drink coffee and has pioneered not only the encapsulation industry, but also environmentally friendly and sustainable practices.

Today, he reinforces his idea that coffee can be a force to do good and inspire change, which is why he recently launched the global campaign “Made with Dedication” that shows the deep human effort that exists in each step of the chain of value, the expertise of the coffee growers and the incredible care of every detail that result in a coffee of the highest quality.

More than coffee, the art of dedication

George Clooney is not only an ambassador for the firm for several years, he is also a member of the Nespresso Sustainability Advisory Council (NSAB), a very important point for the brand, which announced its commitment to make every cup of coffee by 2022 Nespresso is carbon neutral.

Clooney and other friends of the brand explore in a video what dedication means to them, and how their personal beliefs link them to the deep dedication and care that are central to the Nespresso value chain.

“Nespresso and I have always shared a passion for sustainability and well-being of coffee growers. And if the past year has shown one thing, it’s that dedication is critical to the well-being and resilience of communities. That is why I feel privileged to be alongside people with the same values ​​in the ‘Made with Dedication’ movement; from activists to celebrities to some of the most dedicated coffee growers and coffee experts I have ever met. Together, we are committed to sustainability, fairness and the guarantee that we will be able to enjoy great coffee for generations. “Clooney said.

A bet on the future

In 2003, Nespresso began its collaboration with the NGO The Rainforest Alliance, a program that helps improve the yield and quality of crops, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving the livelihoods of coffee farmers and their communities. .

The company also works with more than 110,000 coffee growers in 15 countries through its Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality program, designed to guarantee the selection of the best coffee beans, while improving the livelihoods of coffee farmers and protecting the environment, up to its commitment to restore endangered coffees and communities with the Reviving Origins program.

Anna Lundstrom, Nespresso Brand Director, commented that: “Caring is something very deep at Nespresso. As guardians of one of nature’s most precious resources, it is a philosophy that is embedded in everything we do. We are committed to providing the finest coffee experience and protecting the best of our world with human care and creativity. Our approach shows that good taste and good values ​​can go hand in hand, and we are proud to bring together so many like-minded friends of the brand in our latest campaign.. “

THIS FLOATING RESTAURANT HAS THE MOST ROMANTIC DINNERS IN LOS CABOS

Care as the protagonist

The care of the coffee communities and the search for gender equality are fundamental for Nespresso, for this reason in the video several personalities that share the same values ​​and their passionate defense of these social problems appear, such as the Colombian fashion designer Johanna Ortiz, Rwandan actress and philanthropist Sonia Rolland, digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, and Sudanese activist Emi Mahmoud.

The short was also joined by partners who share a commitment to sustainability, such as chef Jean Imbert, Dr. Nyagoy Nyong’o, Global Director General of Fairtrade International, and Tristan Lecomte, founder of PUR Projet, both members of the Advisory Board. of Sustainability of Nespresso.

Artists who use their talents as a platform to help others could not be absent, such as film and television actor Mark Chao and violinist Renaud Capuçon.

And we can also meet the artists who make coffee possible, such as Nespresso’s Head of Coffee Development, Alexis Rodríguez, and the Coffee Specialist, James Pergola, as well as the Colombian agronomist Juliana Correa, and the Nicaraguan coffee artists Cindy. Romero and Anderson Morán.

If you want to know more about their programs, you can visit their site.