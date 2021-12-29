Gasoline price at risk

The price of gasoline in Ciudad Juárez is at risk with the adjustment of 7 percent to the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) that will be given at the national level.

Fernando Flores Carbajal, president of the National Organization of Petroleum Dealers (Onexpo), said that in terms of final cost per liter, it is not yet known how much the impact will be, although he affirmed that gasoline companies will absorb said increase.

The representative of the sector reported that the tax paid per liter of Magna gasoline will go from 0.451449 to 0.484720 pesos, which is equivalent to an adjustment of 0.033271 pesos per liter, that is, 7.37 percent.

In Premium the current IEPS is 0.550852 but in January it will increase to 0.591449 pesos per liter, an increase of 0.040597 pesos.

While diesel will pay a tax of 0.402288 in January against the 0.374675 that is currently charged, that is, 0.027613 pesos more.

The president of Onexpo said that we will have to wait for the beginning of 2022 to see the final impact per liter, and stressed that there may be no alteration in the final cost to the consumer.

In Ciudad Juárez, the outlets absorb the IEPS that the Ministry of Finance returns to them every 13th of the month as part of the stimuli to the border.

“Until January 1, we are told if nothing else goes up in the billing scheme and the final price remains the same, but it does not change with the IEPS, it can stay the same, even with the tax. superior, since we pay it in advance, “said Flores Carbajal.

The IEPS is the tax that is covered for the production, sale or import of gasoline, alcohol, beer and tobacco, as well as other goods.

In view of this, the quota per cigar applicable to manufactured tobaccos for next year will be 0.5484 pesos per unit, from the current 0.5108 pesos; while for flavored drinks it will be 1.3996 pesos per liter, against 1.3036 pesos that it currently costs.

In short

• The IEPS is the tax that is covered by the production, sale or import of gasoline, alcohol, beer and tobacco, as well as other goods