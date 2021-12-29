Funes Mori, Janssen and Campbell shine in Rayados’ win

Editorial Mediotiempo

A little over a week before the start of the Closing 2022, Striped continues to prepare for Matchday 1 and now thrashed Roadrunner 12-1 in a friendly duel they held in The neighborhood to four times for everyone to show themselves.

The Gang started with some young elements to give them a chance, such as Fernando Mata in the goal and they completed the line-up: Alan Montes, Hector Moreno, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus gallardo, Edson Gutiérrez, Celso ortiz, Angel Zapata, Joel campbell, Alfonso González and Rogelio Funes Mori.

The scorers for the match were Funes Mori, Campbell Y Vincent Janssen Y Kaleth Martinez with a doublet, as well as a bit of Jesus gallardo, Duván Vergara, Maxi Meza and Alfonso Alvarado, to complete the 80 minutes of the first two halves.

Carlos Rodríguez, who worked separately after he agreed to go to Blue Cross in the winter transfer market and is waiting for the documents to be signed to close the exchange that will bring Luis Romo to royal lands.

They are also waiting for Rodolfo Pizarro to arrive to sign after he agreed to return to the albiazul team on loan after passing through the Inter Miami of the MLS.

For the third part, Javier Aguirre changed the eleventh owner: Alejandro Cruz, Daniel Parra, Gustavo Sánchez, Cesar Montes, Jaziel Martínez, Matías Kranevitter, Erick Aguirre, Maxi Meza, Duvan vergara, Vincent Janssen and Alfonso Alvarado.

On Matchday 1, those led by the Basque receive the January 8, 2022 to Queretaro at 5:00 p.m.