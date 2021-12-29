from Prince William to Letizia passing through Tamara or Zendaya

Twelve months go a long way and when the time comes to say goodbye to a year that is about to end, the normal thing is that we get nostalgic looking back. What has most marked in 2021, In addition to the successive waves of coronavirus, they are diverse experiences according to people. However, as with the pandemic, there are other certain facts common to all public opinion that have generated conversation and debate. Some are separations and most surprising divorces, others the celebrities to whom we have had to say goodbye or even the babies to whom we have welcomed this 2021. In this way a long list of reports that help us summarize in not too many words what this year has meant beyond the personal experiences of each one

There were good moments and others not so good, because just as we have remembered the Love’s stories that came to an end, this 2021 has also left us a few new couples we have accompanied in their romances. This time we have given ourselves the task of finding the 10 images of romantic looks, intimate moments and snapshots to remember as this year’s milestone. From that unprecedented gesture between Kate Middleton and Prince William even an intimate hug between Rachel Valdés and a loving Alejandro Sanz, these are the most emotional exchanges of the most famous couples.

William and Kate Middleton

Guillermo and Kate Middleton, at the Earthshot Prize. (Instagram / @ dukeandduchessofcambridge @ chrisjacksongetty)

In October, the rotary newspapers of the European press were paralyzed before the images shared by the official profile of the Dukes of Cambridge. In a series of black and white photographs captured by Chris Jackson at the Earthshot Prize presentation, we see Kate and Guillermo in a conspiratorial attitude, close and with infrequent displays of affection. The image of them from behind, where Kate hugs her husband and they exchange tender glances, traveled the world.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, at the Venice Film Festival. (Reuters / Nardi)

The love between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resurfaced from the ashes 17 years after their media breaking off And since they announced that they were once again a tandem, they surprise us with countless images where the love between them is evident. One of the ones we will remember the most will be this, on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, her first public appearance like (a not so) new Hollywood couple.

Tamara Falcó and Iñigo Onieva

Tamara Falcó and Iñigo Onieva pose in love at a costume party. (Instagram / @ tamara_falco)

In the national scene, one of the most media couples may be Tamara Falcó and Iñigo Onieva. There are plenty of occasions for both to be photographed together on a birthday in style or at an inauguration of new business ventures, but, if there are not, they already share it on their respective Instagram profiles. Although complicity and love is present in each of them, we are left with this one, where both exchange a look full of emotion dressed in costumes from the ‘Game of Thrones’ series at a themed party of one of the closest friends of Isabel Preysler’s daughter.

Juanma Castaño and Helena Condis

Juanma Castaño and Helena Condis, at the Esquire Man of the Year awards. (EFE / Martín)

After a slip Juanma Castaño, who inadvertently showed in a streaming with Ibai the wallpaper of his mobile with an image of Helena Condis, we learned that both journalists were more than radio companions. After months of rumors and no confirmation from both, they surprised with their first public appearance as a couple at the Esquire Man of the Year awards, where they had a complicit and romantic attitude in front of the cameras.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Zendaya, at the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. (Reuters / Anzuoni)

It might be hard to believe, but Tom Holland and Zendaya they have not confirmed their relationship from that photograph of a kiss that saw the light in July of this year. They have been photographed in moments much more romantic than the aforementioned kiss and one of our favorites is in the recent premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the film where the love between both actors emerged. The two pose on the red carpet hugging the waist and exchange words and conspiratorial glances that emphasize that they are one of the happiest (and ‘cute’) couples in Hollywood.

King Felipe and Letizia

Los Reyes, on the 75th anniversary of the EMT. (Limited Pictures)

The Kings of Spain also wanted to do their bit for the romantic balance of 2021, because for a few months they have been more relaxed and with some affectionate attitudes in their appearances. One of the most talked about was in a act with the EMT of Madrid, where they were photographed inside an old bus and where it seemed that Doña Letizia was sitting on her husband’s knees. Without a doubt, it is an unpublished image that deserved – and earned – a complete and in-depth analysis.

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, at a concert in New York. (EFE / Foley)

After two years of relationship, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello ended their relationship last November. A news that surprised its followers because just two months before they had boasted of a great chemistry on stage of the Global Citizen Festival in New York, where they got to kiss on multiple occasions. According to E! News’, the love faded and they decided to continue with just one friendship relationship.

Alejandro Sanz and Rachel Valdés

Alejandro Sanz and Rachel Valdes, on the artist’s birthday. (Instagram / @ rachelvaldes_studio)

Returning to Spain, Alejandro Sanz and Rachel Valdés are one of the most famous couples celebrate their relationship and they do not hesitate to tell it to the four winds. Be with an image on a red carpet, with the photographs of the awesome birthday party organized by the singer for his girl or with improvised selfies on Instagram, the artists please fans with snapshots as romantic as this one, captured in celebration token.

Marta Pombo and Luis Zamalloa

In the clan of the Pombo sisters, 2021 was a special year where love arose or, at least, where it came to light. Marta Pombo introduced her boyfriend in society at the wedding of Lucía Bárcena and Marco Juncadella and since then she has been publishing images where she is seen in love and more excited than ever. One of our favorites has been this, where she, Luis Zamalloa and their pet seem like a real happy family.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac

The viral exchange between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. (Reuters)

Finally, we could not leave without remembering this moment between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival that took almost nothing to become a hypercommented viral phenomenon in social networks. Despite the rumors that pointed to a possible romance that arose in the filming of the movie ‘Secrets of a marriage’, it was only a affectionate gesture between two friends who have known each other for a long time, as the actress clarified on NBC’s ‘Today’ show.

Undoubtedly, there have been many looks romantic shared by some of the famous couples in this 2021.