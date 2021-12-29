From Fernanda Melchor to Emmanuel Carrère: the 10 best books of 2021 according to El País

It is an essay written by the Polish historian Anne Applebaum, and analyzes the emergence in Europe of a nationalist tendency. The critic Jordi Amat explains the matrix of this volume as follows: “Why has this circle of conservative cosmopolitans of which she was a part split between those who have remained faithful to the project of liberal Europeanism and those who have chosen to break with that possibility and embrace nationalist reactionism? That is the question on which the book pivots and is specified in the dialogues it has had with politicians and intellectuals from the continental right who are betraying their democratic commitment ”.

The novel by the Mexican author, where she addresses the topic of violence in a comfortable upper-class resort, was approached by the critic Camila Osorio, and puts it at the same level as her previous award-winning Hurricane season. “[Melchor] masterfully handles the orality of his characters to sweep the reader into the mentality of a murderer. Melchor, who used to be a crime reporter, knows violence from close up, but does not point it here to the blood left by the narcos of their country, but to the crude structural violence of a deeply unequal society. There, Polo’s mind drowns. But incidentally, that of his readers.

Luis Landero is a Spanish novelist, a native of Badajoz. In this book, he ventures into the field of self-fiction. “This is a book that is spinning itself, a personal book, in which Luis Landero tells us, in small chapters, about his childhood, about his hometown, about his first years in Madrid, about old age, about love. , from the urge to write and the impotence to write – points out the critic Antonio Jiménez Barca-. Emerson’s orchard It is not a novel. Not a rehearsal. It is Luis Landero wandering before the paper and before us in a delicious book, which gives the impression of not knowing where it is going, but which returns, time and again, to tell us about the only important thing: the complex, exciting, tired and absurd which is the profession of living ”.

The latest book by the French writer, on the line of fiction with his own life, also stands out in this list. The critic Silvia Hernando explains it like this: “Determined to convince us that his books are ‘the place where you don’t lie’, the author evokes a terrifying depression treated with hard drugs and electroshocks. We will never know to what extent what is narrated is reliable, it cannot be looked into the minds of others. To glimpse one’s own would already be a feat, as this story comes to verbalize ”.

“With this volume, which does not aspire to narrative contortionism but to become transparent meditation with which to dilute the ego in a transcendent reality – greater than life, as large as literature -, the author starts from his experience in a retreat to invoke their memories, where the personal and the historical are intricate, and reflect, yes, on the practice of yoga as a way of (self) knowledge ”, he adds.

Uruguayan poet, essayist and translator, is a classic name of the lyrics of the oriental band, in fact, he received the Cervantes Prize in 2018. El País rescues his latest collection of poems, written at the age of 98. The critic Javier Rodríguez Marcos points out: “Time without keys adds an insomniac and elegiac tinge to the usual themes in the Uruguayan poet: the attempt to capture the moment and metapoetic reflection. Even the light is colored by the impossibility of sharing it with the loved one: ‘Without caresses or the air of a joke / so that nothing is worth, helpless / sun that only casts shadows’ “.

Spanish writer, and full member of the Royal Spanish Academy, was included in this list by his newspapers, a literary genre that has gained much visibility in recent times. The critic María José Obiol defines it this way: “It is Madrid in that time of isolation. There is the uncertainty, the applause, Elvira, the balcony from which to look at the street and check that no one passes. Months later, that same Madrid with a skeptical rebirth, again the balcony and the plants that provide life. The self-absorption and anger. The moon and the curious and new look of little Eleanor. The routines that fill days but also empty them … Antonio Niño, Paco Cachorro’s son, catches me. The childhood home. Úbeda. And the constant bounce of memories. Memory to be able to navigate through an agonizing time. Take a breath to continue. Back to where? Maybe where memory takes us ”.

Along with names like Pablo Montoya, Pilar Quintana or Margarita García Robayo, Juan Gabriel Vásquez is one of the mainstays of the new Colombian authors. His novel Back the sight was considered by the critic Berna González Harbor. “As intimate as it is universal, the journey that the Colombian author presents of the life of the filmmaker Sergio Cabrera invites us to peek into complex and exuberant decades: the guerrilla history of his country, the emergence of Maoism in China and the vicissitudes of the Spanish exiles circulate in its pages without ever diverting the shot of individual failures, powerful resignations and a construction fully subordinated to the literary rhythm. A hypnotic and amazing journey that consolidates Vásquez on the podium of maturity ”.

Madrid-born Javier Marías was another of the outstanding releases of 2021 for his novel Tomás Nevinson, a spin off from his previous book Berta Isla. Carles Geli, critic of El País, comments it like this: “Like light snowflakes melting on the shoulders, the prose seeps into the soul of the reader of what is already on the extensive list of major works by Javier Marías. Time, precisely, together with tics and beliefs that amass our identity, the vigilant and serious memory, sentinel of one, from which it is impossible to get rid and take responsibility for our decisions and those of others in the shadow of Dostoevsky make up the substrate of the longest novel of the author’s literary half century ”.

The latest novel by the Northern Irish author, and was published in Spanish in 2021. In its pages, it makes a kind of apocryphal biography of Anne Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare. The critic María Jesús Espinosa de los Monteros says: “This imaginary biography that draws on extensive documentation proposes a wild Agnes, half-sorceress and creative, whose existence was overshadowed by the fame of her husband. Hamnet is a novel about motherhood and grief, but also about the secret origins of the masterpieces of our time. Farrell’s ingenuity in this work – with a meticulous handling of language and narrative tension – reaches its climax in an extraordinary and exciting ending: the moment in which Hamnet Y Hamlet they become the same work, an almost exact tremor ”.

We said that newspapers are a literary genre in vogue, and that El País has put a book of that kind in place 1 only confirms it. On this occasion, they are the diaries of the late Spanish writer Rafael Chirbes. the writer Sara Mesa explains it this way: “The expression“ literary event ”, which has been so abused in recent times, is nevertheless the one that best fits to describe what the publication of the first notebooks has meant in the publishing world of the diaries of Rafael Chirbes, a testimony called to endure as one of the most interesting writings of the self, both because of the intimate dimension it offers of its author, jealously preserved in life, and because of the literary potential that its pages give off, brimming with a suffering conception of existence and writing ”.

Basically, diaries are a perfect complement to understanding a writer’s head. That’s how Mesa understands it. “Those who are already readers of Chirbes will complete with these newspapers the portrait of a demanding, implacable and precise writer, with a sensitivity and dedication out of the ordinary; Those who are not yet will be able to obtain a valuable approach to an indispensable personality of recent literature and will then run to buy his novels ”.