From Broadway to the highest grossing cinema in history

Tom Holland is undoubtedly a figure worthy of calling an “artist”, because since his mother saw him dancing as a child and enrolled him in dance classes, he would formally begin a career in the arts until now. Tom Holland is undoubtedly a figure worthy of calling an “artist”, because since his mother saw him dancing as a child and enrolled him in dance classes, he would formally begin a career in the arts until now.

Scene

Although little Tom felt very good in his dance lessons, at school he suffered a lot from children who bothered him. Holland was just 12 years old when she got a role in the musical “Billy Elliot,” but she had had to take ballet classes for two years in a row.

For this reason, his schoolmates began to tease him even more.

“15-year-old boys are generally stupid and I wasn’t like that, I think that’s why I was mistreated at school,” Holland also declared.

And although the young man already had a recognized name on Broadway, the annoyances continued.

Well, his classmates already knew that Tom danced wearing a tutu, besides that his puberty was late compared to that of his other schoolmates.

Tom Holland continued with his dance and school routines until he made his first film called “The impossible” (2012), and some specialized media describe that the director of the film, Juan Antonio Bayona, was “sadistic” with the little one, Well, he put it to improvise to see how he unfolded with the plot, after that he would have had to go through another four tests.

But the director knew that the 16-year-old was the one for the film.

But not everything was rosy in his career, because in April this year, Holland revealed that he had not done so well in some auditions of great films such as “Star Wars.”

“I’ve had quite a few (auditions that went wrong), like reading the dialogue from other tests. I remember the audition I did for ‘Star Wars’. I had like four or five and I think it was for the role that John Boyega had,” he explains, in an interview for Backstage.

“I remember it was a scene with a woman. And, bless her, it was just a drone. So, I would say things like, for example: ‘We must go back to the ship!’ And she would reply: ‘Bleep, bloop, bloop , bleep, bloop ‘. I could not stop laughing. It was very funny, “he detailed.

The boom of his career

Although Holland debuted in Marvel in 2016 in the installment of “Captain America: Civil War” as Spider-Man, it was not until 2021 that he arguably reached his highest point in his acting career to date, as it was the third highest grossing delivery in the entire history of cinema.

But many have been asked the question of how the young man got the role of one of the most beloved superheroes in Marvel history.

According to what Tom himself said, during an interview with Variety, he let his imagination fly when casting. “I did a screen test with Robert Downey Jr in Atlanta and it came out really well, it was the best performance I had ever done. He and I were making fun of each other ”, he began by saying with great sympathy.

And although he assured that it went very well, he clarified that it was nothing like he thought it would be: “My agents had told me that Marvel likes you to learn the words exactly and that you cannot improvise and I did, but in the first take, Downey changed the scene completely, so we started riffing each other, ”he commented.

What’s next after “No Way Home”?

After seeing him cry after leaving the movie theater the night of the great premiere of “No Way Home”, Tom Holland is already working on his next film together with Mark Wahlberg for “Uncharted” which will premiere in 2022.

A great lucky man

Since he was a recognized figure in art since he was a child, there were moments in which the press paid attention to him and managed to ask him -at different times- which was his favorite superhero, to which he replied that Spider-Man, and the other that who it had been his first television artist to become his “crush” and his answer was “Zendaya” who is now his girlfriend and with whom he “wants to start a family”.