French tennis player ‘explodes’ after catching COVID-19 again

The new one wave of coronavirus infections that various countries of the world are going through has hit sports very hard, since several athletes have tested positive during the last weeks, one of them is the tennis player Benoit Paire, who did not hesitate to show his frustration after get infected again.

It was through his Twitter account that the ATP ranked 46 confirmed that again it tested positive, this despite having a complete vaccination scheme against the Coronavirus.

“Hello my Name Is Benoit Paire and for the 250th time I am positive for COVID“commented the Gaul.” Honestly I can’t deal with this shit … from Covid anymore. That as I am? Because of the Covid I have snot, but because of all these quarantines spent in a hotel room on the other side of the world, I don’t feel good mentally “added.

In addition, Benoit paire shared how difficult it was 2021 for him, a situation that seems to be repeated in the first months of the year that is about to begin. “Last year was tough, and this year starts exactly the same!“, public.

It should be remembered that the 32-year-old tennis player was forced to withdraw from US Open 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19, a month later he tested positive again in a test that was carried out when he reached Germany to dispute the Hamburg Open. He was also in quarantine to be able to dispute the Australian Open of this year.

On the other hand, Benoit paire took advantage of its publication to send a strong message to the ATP, to which he questioned about how he will help tennis players who have been infected with coronavirus and about their quarantines.

“Just one thing, I am 100% in favor of the vaccine, but let’s live Covid like before, if not, I don’t see any sense” and “it’s secondary, but ATP, how do you defend the players in my case?”