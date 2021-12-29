Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande’s brother is engaged to her boyfriend for two years

LGTBI + activist and Broadway artist Frankie Grande (38) and actor Hale Leon (28) got engaged on Tuesday night after two years of relationship. The brother of singer Ariana Grande surprised his partner by initially telling Leon that they were going to meet with friends to celebrate Frankie’s sobriety anniversary, who turns four clean on June 16, but he surprised his already promised with the proposal.

As Frankie told People magazine, “Hale was completely shocked and we both started crying with joy. I’ve been rehearsing how to propose to her for over a year and it was absolutely awesome for both of us. ” The couple met in 2019 at a dance bar in Los Angeles, it was what Grande defined as “love at first dance.”





The couple’s special day was attended by their closest friends and family, including Frankie and Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan, and Leon’s aunt, Carolyn. But the one who did not attend was his famous sister, who congratulated the couple through two fleeting Instagram posts. “I love you both very much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know ”, he has written in one of them.

Ariana Grande secretly married Dalton Gómez last month at their Montecito home

This promise of connection between Grande and Leon has occurred a month after the secret wedding of Ariana Grande with Dalton Gómez in the intimate ceremony at his home in California. The 27-year-old interpreter married her fiancé just five months after his proposal of marriage with a diamond and pearl ring. It was Ariana’s representative who confirmed to the E! News that the wedding took place in Montecito with fewer than 20 guests, including relatives of the couple.