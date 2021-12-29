For this reason Leonardo DiCaprio refused to let Meryl Streep go out without clothes in ‘Don’t Look Up’

In his latest work ‘Don’t Look Up’, Meryl streep has had the opportunity to give life to a president of the United States and also star in a moment that is rarely seen on screen when it comes to a character of a certain age: a full nude.

The veteran performer was more than willing to take her clothes off for the cameras at the age of 72, but eventually ended up using a body double to shoot that scene. The reason? Your co-star Leonardo Dicaprio He wouldn’t even hear about the possibility of her actually getting naked in the Netflix production.

“It is that for him it is like the royalty of the world of the cinema. Although defining her as royalty may not be exactly a compliment… but it does consider her to be a very important figure in the history of the seventh art ”, the director of the film, Adam McKay, has now explained to try to justify the actor’s reaction during an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

Specifically, it appears that DiCaprio felt especially uncomfortable At the idea of ​​turning Meryl into someone who did not deserve the most absolute respect, even if it was due to the demands of the script, but instead she did not mind leaving aside the elegance that she projects in real life.

“I didn’t want to see her with a tattoo on her lower back, walking around naked, even for just a moment. I wonder something like if we really had to show it that way. I told him it wasn’t really Meryl Streep, it was President Orleans. But she didn’t blink, she didn’t even mention it, “he added.

