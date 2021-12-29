Foods you eat daily and weaken your brain

Our brain it is like a control tower that works 24 hours a day without a break. Even when we sleep, this organ continues to regulate various processes in our body so that everything works well. This is why it is extremely important to consume food to keep the brain healthy and strong to prevent memory problems, concentration and even the appearance of neurodegenerative diseases.

Think of our body as a car. Using poor quality fuel, oil, and antifreeze will most likely decrease the efficiency and life of your vehicle. In the same way, the brain it requires a balanced and nutritious diet to counteract the effects of aging and stay healthy for much longer.

Here is a list of the food plus harmful for this organ that you probably have in your cupboard and consume daily.

Sugary drinks

The sodas, energy drinks and fruit juices that can be found in the market usually have a large amount of sugar added.

According to the specialized media Healthline, this type of drink not only increases the risk from getting type 2 diabetes and heart disease, but they are also very harmful for him brain.

A high intake of fructose (a type of sugar common in these beverages) can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, blood fats, and arterial dysfunction. According to the medium, all this set of factors increases the chances of developing dementia.

On the other hand, a study in the Journal of Gerontology showed that consuming large amounts of fructose can lead to abnormal resistance of the brain to insulin, which affects functions such as memory, learning and the formation of neurons.



Photo: Unsplash

Fast food with trans fats

According to the Mayo Clinic, Trans fat they are considered the worst that can be consumed. We can usually find them in fast food and processed foods such as cakes, cookies, frozen pizza, fried potatoes and chicken. The main problem with this type of lipid is its ability to increase the levels of LDL cholesterol in the arteries. What increases the risk to suffer a stroke.

However, the problem with trans fats does not end there. According to the Spanish Alzheimer’s Confederation, the consumption of this type of food has been associated with the contraction of brain and the possibility of developing Alzheimer’s. In addition, they can also slow down reflexes and decrease responsiveness cerebral.



Photo: Unsplash

Caffeine

We know it, the coffee It is one of our best allies to start the morning and many of us do not imagine our life without it. Before you are scared by the possibility of stopping consuming it, the consumption of coffee is only harmful for the brain in great quantities. According to Healthline, about four cups of coffee, equivalent to 400 milligrams of caffeine, should be safe for most healthy adults. On top of that, things can get tricky.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes that consuming more than 600 milligrams of caffeine per day can cause pain in the neck. head, anxiety and sleep disorders. In more extreme cases, hallucinations and confusion may appear. Coffee has many benefits for its antioxidants, you just have to try its moderation.



Photo: Unsplash

Salt

A study in the journal Nature with mice showed that a high intake of Salt is related to a worrying cognitive impairment. Salt appears to affect vascular health by regulating blood pressure, which affects the brain causing negative effects on the performance of their functions. It literally diminishes the ability to think. It is best to avoid adding salt to foods that already have this ingredient naturally.



Photo: Unsplash

Read more: How to keep panela cheese for longer and which are the best brands

Receive every Friday Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta