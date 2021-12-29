In recent years, PC gamers have the possibility to play a large number of games completely free of charge, and no, we are not talking about Free to Play, but about games given away by the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, GOG or Prime Gaming, among other companies and online stores, constantly. In the case of the latter, as you well know, since Prme Gaming is included with Amazon, its users receive free games every month and perks for games like GTA Online, Red Dead Online, Riders Republic, FIFA 22 and many more. So now, with the month of December almost over, they have Leaked 5 New Free Prime Gaming Games for January 2022.

Amazon Prime Gaming is upping the ante for free games, so while you have the last days to get hold of these 9 free Prime Gaming games, without further ado we are going to leave you with the 5 new free Prime Gaming games for January 2022 that have been leaked through a German website called Preis Jäger.

Filtered the 5 new free games of Prime Gaming for January 2022

In Other Waters

WRC 7

Two Point Hospital

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast: Folder Edition

Filtered the new Games With Gold of January 2022

If this leak is true, these 5 free Prime Gaming games can be downloaded during the month of January 2022, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime account. We add that you can also enjoy a 30-day free trial if you are new users, which will allow you to download and try any of these games.