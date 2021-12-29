Fernando Navarro already has a new club after leaving León

Editorial Mediotiempo

After his departure from Lion, Fernando Navarro will continue his career in the Tuzos from Pachuca, an institution that he already defended in 2013, after leaving the Tigers and before wearing the shirt of the Lion.

The 32-year-old footballer left the Esmeralda club when he did not reach an agreement in his contract which ends in mid-2022. With the Fiera shirt he raised the Bicampeonato of Opening 2013 Y Closing 2014 and the title of the Guard1anes 2021.

Navarrese debuted in 2008 with Atlante and in 2012 he was signed by Tigers, team with which he won his first league championship. Fernando was part of the campus that in Opening 2011 ended the nearly three-decade drought without a box title New Lion.

GRACE5, @ 5FerNavarro! At Club León we know that the most important thing is people, that is why we support your decision to move forward on a new path. Today we say goodbye to a great friend, a great colleague, a professional man and a winner.

May your future remain bright! ✨ pic.twitter.com/944ooRDsvz – Club León ???????? (@clubleonfc) December 28, 2021

In 2013 it reached Lion from Pachuca, where he barely played seven games in the Closing 2013. With the emerald shirt he was champion again in the Opening 2013 when the Guanajuato team won the final at America at Aztec stadium.

Six months later he repeated in the title that the emeralds beat the Tuzos on the court of Hidalgo Stadium in the Clausura 2014 Tournament.

In recent years Fernando Navarro became a benchmark of the Fiera, a team in which he served as captain in several games, and in which he won his first calls to the Mexican team.