Fans on fire: the cult series leaving Netflix in January

As happens every month, the popular streaming platform Netflix will dispense with a long list of movies and series, in this case, starting in January 2022. Therefore, the deadline is getting closer and closer.

Some are titles that did not work quite well but others are true classics that users will undoubtedly miss. Among the most significant losses to come is the successful series of surgeons Grey’s Anatomy, that next year will go through its 18th season of surgeries, love affairs and abrupt deaths, but that from the first day of 2022 It will no longer be available on Netflix.

They will suffer the same fate that fateful January 1 the war drama Fury (Iron Hearts, 2014), which stars Brad Pitt, and the popular comedy Modern family, one of the favorites of the platform’s users, which with its mockumentary format reached 11 seasons on the air and catapulted the careers of figures such as Sofia Vergara, who plays Gloria, the young Latin wife of veteran Jay (Ed o’neill).

Brad Pitt as Sergeant Wardaddy in Hearts of Iron, another movie leaving Netflix THE NATION

For the youngest there will also be absences. Since 2022 you will no longer be able to see those five happy friends who call themselves The backyardigans; and as of January 7 neither they will find available How to Train Your Dragon 3 (2019), the third installment in this 3D animation saga from DreamWorks Animation.

The questioned live-action adaptation of the hit manga and anime Fullmetal alchemist (2017) will disappear from the streaming platform on January 1, 2022. And on that same date another meeting of two worlds will leave, Warcraft (2016), the not very celebrated arrival on the screen of the popular video game.

Grey’s Anatomy, another series that leaves the Netflix catalog in January 2022 Archive

The losses, of course, will be for all tastes. From the biographical documentary Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women (2016), which tells of the rise to fame of the inventor of supermodels, and will disappear from the platform’s catalog on January 13, until 50 black shades (2016), the parody of the hit erotic film Fifty Shades of Grey, which will no longer appear in the Netflix catalog on January 15.

January 1:

January 7th:

January the 8th:

January 9th:

January 13th:

January 15: