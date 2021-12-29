experts in bunion and foot surgery

Doctors from the San Román Clinic.

The hallux valgus, also know as bunion, is a bony deformity of the first metatarsal of the foot that develops as a result of a joint dislocation. It is calculated that up to 35 percent of the Spanish population suffers from this deformation, being more common among people who use closed, narrow and high-heeled shoes on a daily basis, although genetic predisposition also plays a very important role in their appearance.

For their part, claw toes they are the consequence of hyperextension of the metacarpophalangeal joint accompanied by flexion of the proximal and distal interphalangeal joints. This deformity affects several fingers and, although its prevalence has not been estimated in Spain, it is in the geriatric population where more cases are usually detected by experts.

How is a bunion operated?

To perform foot surgery with the maximum guarantee and safety, a determining factor must be highlighted: the experience and professionalism of the surgeon. “A large part of people who suffer from bunions only consider surgery when they have great pain located in the bone protrusion,” they say from San Román Clinic, center specialized in minimally invasive or percutaneous surgery for the treatment of foot deformities.

In this regard, there are different surgical techniques to correct bunions and all of them depend on the degree of deformity, the patient’s health status and other determining factors. The surgeon will be the one who decides what is best in each particular case.

A bunion operation lasts between 45 minutes and an hour and a half and is performed under local anesthesia. In most cases, the bunion surgery can be done through a incision of a few millimeters performed on the back of the foot or with a small cut in the skin just above the bony protrusion that gives its name to this problem.

Surgery for claw and / or hammer toes

There are various surgical techniques for correction of claw and / or hammer toes depending on the degree of complexity of the intervention and the deformity. The minimally invasive or percutaneous surgery is one of the recommended options as long as it is performed by surgeons with proven experience.

As a general rule the options are the following:

Arthroplasty : During the surgery the part of the bone causing the deformation is removed, maintaining a certain degree of mobility and with a shortening of the finger as a result.

: During the surgery the part of the bone causing the deformation is removed, maintaining a certain degree of mobility and with a shortening of the finger as a result. Arthrodesis : It involves correcting the deviation of the finger by fixing the joint in the neutral position.

: It involves correcting the deviation of the finger by fixing the joint in the neutral position. Digital plastic surgery or “cinderella feet” : sometimes it may be necessary to shorten a toe a few millimeters to obtain a proportionate foot that fits the usual footwear.

: sometimes it may be necessary to shorten a toe a few millimeters to obtain a proportionate foot that fits the usual footwear. Another option is to combine these procedures with other techniques to achieve greater finger alignment and eliminate metatarsalgia often seen in patients with claw and / or hammer toes.

Before deciding it is important go to a specialist podiatrist for a complete study and thus be able to obtain a treatment adjusted to the situation of each patient.

San Román Clinic

The San Román medical-podiatric clinic, located in the center of Alicante, offers a wide range of services aimed at preventive medicine and the comprehensive treatment of foot conditions. Dedicated since 1979 to the health of the feet, it was founded by Dr. Jose Manuel San Román Pérez, a pioneer in Europe in percutaneous foot surgery.

Our medical and podiatric team of the San Román Clinic It is made up of Doctors San Román, both specialized in minimally invasive surgery or percutaneous for the treatment of foot deformities, mainly bunions and claw toes. Doctors San Román are “Fellows” of the American Academy of Ambulatory Surgery of the Foot and Ankle as well as members of the research and study group of foot surgery (GRECMIP) and of other national and international associations of foot surgery.

The San Román Clinic is registered and regulated by Health to perform all kinds of medical, podiatric and minor foot surgery treatments, with a certificate of registration in the regional registry of health centers, services and establishments of the Valencian Community number 5357 to offer a service of the highest quality and reliability. Our facilities are in the center of Alicante, they meet the strictest asepsis and hygiene standards, supervised weekly by Actualia, and we also have state-of-the-art equipment in diagnosis and treatment.

“Foot deformities such as bunions are a big problem for many patients,” they say from the San Román Clinic. “Bunions, for example, are operated through a millimeter incision, respecting the joints of the foot. It does not require the use of screws or plasters. This allows our patients to walk out on their own feet, without any help, and thus continue with their life as usual, with hardly any postoperative pain or scars and, more importantly, with a fast recovery and excellent long-term results”, They add.