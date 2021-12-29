EPN was at dinners with royalty but this image is from a movie

In social networks an image circulates in which Enrique Peña Nieto is observed with his wife, Angélica Rivera, at an elegant dinner with royalty.

Users shared it to criticize the luxury of that meeting, but it is a manipulated image.

The photo of the former president and Rivera was inserted in a frame of the film The Young Victoria (2009), starring Emily Blunt and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée

This was verified by doing a reverse search with Google and Yandex, which returned the original frame, published in different blogs and with the reference of the film.

Later, looking at excerpts from The Young Victoria, the same scene was found with the actor Jim Broadbent playing King William IV.

The manipulated image circulated in a tweet with more than 800 likes and replicated 400 times.

In a search, it was found that the montage had already circulated since 2017, in a note from a site called El Dizque, with the head: “Enrique Peña Nieto’s New Year’s dinner causes outrage.”

The material was circulated again in response to the journalist Joaquín López Dóriga criticize in a tweet the “the crockery good ”and the use of glassware at a breakfast of President López Obrador in the National Palace, which also unleashed annoyance among supporters of the president.

Although the verified image is from a movie, the truth is that at other times during his presidency Enrique Peña Nieto did have dinners with royalty. In 2014 with King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia at the Royal Palace.

And then in 2015. with Felipe VI and Letizia, as the heirs to the throne.

In conclusion: Peña Nieto did attend royal dinners as president, but the image of a film was edited to add the image of the ex-president there.