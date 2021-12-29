Emma Watson reveals how and when she fell in love with Tom Felton

This teenage crush has come to the fore again in the special the cast filmed for HBO Max on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the premiere of the first installment.

Emma confessed that she used to check the ‘call sheet‘- a document that compiles the information on who will shoot what each day – to see if Tom had to work too and still remembers even the number by which he was identified: seven.

She also knows perfectly well when she fell exhausted at the feet of her co-star: when during private classes they were asked to draw how they imagined God and he chose to make a portrait of “a girl with a cap put back on a skateboards”.

“And I don’t know how to say it: I fell in love with him,” she explained. “He was three years older than me, so he told me that I was like his little sister,” he added to make it clear that, as much as it hurt, nothing ever happened between them.

Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis at the premiere of the latest Harry Potter movie, released in 2011.

(Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images)



Many of the fans of the film saga have always seen a possible romance between the interpreters as a way to fulfill the dream of seeing their characters together in fiction, especially since Emma and Tom continue to publish photos together on Instagram when they have the opportunity. to meet. But nevertheless, JK Rowling, the author of the magical universe, always refused to establish a romance between Hermione and Draco because she insisted that it did not fit the psychology of either of them.