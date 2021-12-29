Emma Roberts celebrates her baby’s first birthday in a cowgirl outfit and simple party. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The beautiful actress of the series American horror story Y Scream queens, Emma roberts, touched the world by celebrating her baby’s first birthday, Rhodes, with a cowgirl outfit and a simple party, which he coordinated with that of the little celebrated. With a nice country girl hat, the niece of Julia Roberts She confessed that she still can’t believe that a year ago she became a mom.

Despite being a famous Hollywood actress, Emma roberts A small and simple round cake and another in the shape of a “one” were enough to complete the perfect celebration for your little one. Rhodes roberts, that last December 27th turned one year of life.

The 30-year-old actress from the film Who * & $%! are the millers? He shared the images of the private celebration with just a few members of his family, in which he dressed as a cowgirl, with a red and white gingham print suit and puffed sleeves with a gathered neck, ripped jeans, and a small brown cowboy hat, very similar to Woody from the children’s movie Toy Story.

“Happy Birthday Rodeo! Icing in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. I loved every second. I love you Rhodes, ”wrote Julia Roberts’s niece in the post.

In the second post, Emma Roberts appears sweetly holding her little one Rhodes, with a huge smile on his face. The little boy shares his mommy’s look, wearing a red and white plaid shirt and jeans. Although you can’t see her face, you can see her blonde hair.

Keep reading: Eiza González as a mermaid in a mini swimsuit at the bottom of the sea

The second cake was a 1-shaped sheet, which had cowboy-themed motifs, such as red scarves with black and white accents, hat, cowboy boots, and black spots, like cow.

The actress of Holidate began his relationship with the actor and model Garrett Hedlund 37 years old last March 2019, and in December 2020 they became parents of the little Rhodes. However, it was until January that they made him known with a cute photo of the baby, as well as his name.

Keep reading: Fashion 2022, dress colors for brunettes that highlight their beauty