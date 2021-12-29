Elsa Pataky and Gabriella Brooks, two very complicit sisters-in-law who end the year in Ibiza

Christmas holidays are dates for disconnect and enjoy with the family. Something that Elsa Pataky, her husband, Chrish Hemsworth, and their three children, India Rose, 9, Sasha and Tristan, 7, They are complying to the letter. The happy family has made a getaway to Spain, specifically to Ibiza, with the younger brother of the actor from Thor, Liam, and his girlfriend, Australian model Gabriella Brooks, 25 years. Hurrying the last days of the year, all together have spent a fun day enjoying the excellent gastronomy and the good temperatures that the island has. Thus, once again, the good relationship between the two sisters-in-law is evident, as they also demonstrated when they recently spent a few days in the snow.

The protagonist of Snakes in the plane, 45, who wore a short-sleeved black T-shirt with light-toned jeans for the occasion, showed his complicity with Gabriella, who put the color note by choosing for the family plan a red t-shirt that he combined with jeans, with whom he exchanged laughter and confidences. Although Elsa also got along very well with Liam’s ex-wife Miley Cyrus, she showed signs of how integrated the model is and the great relationship they have both.

The two couples, along with the children of Elsa and Chris They went to eat at one of the best known places in Ibiza. While they waited for their turn to enter, the two brothers were wearing the mandatory masks imposed by the health authorities to protect themselves from covid-19. Both of them they wore comfortable clothes with respective white shirts combined with some joggins black for Chris, 38, and light-colored jeans for Liam and sunglasses. In the front row of the restaurant you could see how in love they are Elsa and the protagonist of Extraction since numerous love demonstrations.











On such special days, children are always protagonists so there was also time to visit the Christmas fair where the surprised Ibizans did not stop take selfies with Chris. Just like he did with the rest of the family at the door of the restaurant where they had eaten with Liam and Gabriella.

After how sad the protagonist of The last song after his divorce from singer Miley Cyrus, found love and sentimental stability with Grabiella Brooks. The rumors began in mid-December 2019, when he was photographed for the first time with the model. And the courtship It was confirmed in January 2020 with some romantic images of the couple they starred in while enjoying a day at the beach in Byron Bay, Australia.

In the photographs they did not skimp on kisses, caresses and knowing glances that left her love exposed. The relationship was smooth sailing from the beginning since, a few weeks before those snapshots, the beautiful model She had already met her boy's parents, Craig and Leonie, and they said goodbye to the year all together with a 'disco' inspiration party in which they were also accompanied by Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, as well as by many family and friends. Gabriella is fully integrated, You just have to see how he gets along with his sister-in-law Elsa and how the little ones play with her, to see that the relationship between her and Liam grows stronger every day and that the model is one of the family.







