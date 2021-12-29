Eddy Reynoso sees a Canelo vs Benavidez fight useless

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.28.2021 23:52:53





For Eddy reynoso, a fight between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and David benavidez it would be useless for Canelo’s career because the rival It is not at the level of what a multi-champion like Guadalajara should have and I despise the criticism of the fighter for rejecting this fight.

“If you look at his record, he has not beaten anyone, the most he has done is beat Anthony Dirrell, which for me is a champion who did not have a great career, not to say mediocre at 168 pounds, “Reynoso told TUDN.

“Many have Benavidez overrated, what not many people know is that he has been a world champion too, but they took away the title for indiscipline, once for doping, and the second for weight ”.

Reynoso disqualified this rival as someone worthy of fighting with Canelo Álvarez because his rivals have not been category A ..

“He has gained a reputation that Benavidez does and undoes, who knocks out, who throws punches and who would be the most difficult opponent for Saúl, But what allows us to fight with him? He has gained practically nothing. He fights with class C rivals, ”Reynoso insisted.

For the coach, Jermell Charlo or Golovkin They would be the indicated rivals for Canelo Álvarez who is now preparing to enter the category of cruiserweight weights.

“We as champions have to look for the best opponents, fighters with titles, who generate expectations, we want to fight with charlo, there is also Golovkin ”, he said.