Dulce María reveals the fights that took place in RBD

RBD does not go out of style, it does not matter that the years continue to count, the group is still one of the favorites of the public for the melodies that now fill their followers with nostalgia. Almost two decades after this musical phenomenon, the stories and secrets of the group formed by Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez; They continue to attract attention like the first day, and it was Dulce María who revealed how the fights and disagreements were between them, in addition to the fact that the salaries were too low for the members of the most famous group of that time.

“Only once did Anahí and I get angry in Chile or in McAllen, I don’t remember,” said the actress and singer in an interview with Yordi Pink. Dulce expressed that the disagreements with her friend were after the concerts, because while Anahí asked for air conditioning, Dulce preferred not to avoid respiratory diseases. “Anahí was about ‘air conditioning please’ and I was like ‘no, we’re hot from the voice’, so that was also a roll,” he recalled.

However, the girls managed to fix everything hours later, as there was very good communication between them. “At the end we were both like that together, we went to eat and everyone was like ‘what happened?’, But we talked, we had that communication and we made everything flow,” he said.

Dulce showed that she was too calm, although Anahí’s character was a little stronger. “They did face each other, Poncho did fight with Anahí, Anahí with Christian or Maite because it was like the one who most externalized things or Christopher and Anahí,” he said as never before.

Of those fights only the memories remain, because today the six actors get along very well. The proof is the joys they share even from a distance, like when Dulce became a mother last year and received the love of her classmates through virtual messages. Or when Anahí and her family were infected with COVID and her former colleagues wished her a speedy recovery.

How little the RBD members earned in the group

Among other confessions, Dulce recalled that, despite the success, the salaries for the members of the group were very low. From the outset, he had to sign a contract to give up all the rights to his character, Roberta, to the television station on which the telenovela was broadcast Rebel. For her it was normal, because in each project she did the same. But now that you look at it closely, you can see that you earn much more from social media than as a member of RBD.