Drew Barrymore’s Heartfelt Message and Challenge to Self-care

“It will be a fun trip to see how I can take care of myself for a week.” With this objective, Drew Barrymore sets out to ring in the new year with a focus on self-care on dates when certain excesses are common within the festive climate with which December says goodbye.

The 46-year-old actress decided to take time to focus on her mental health and general well-being. Through a sincere message that he shared on his Instagram profile and that he accompanied with a photo of a scale, the star of Charlie’s Angels she expressed: “Dedicate kind words to yourself.”

“The point of well-being for me is mental! I’m exhausted from work. I don’t care what the numbers say! However, he clarified that a wrong choice of the foods that he has consumed at this time of year would not have been beneficial for his general well-being. “I feel bloated from eating poorly, sleeping too little and working so hard,” she added. And she mentioned that since she has a “free” week ahead of her, her purpose will be to take time for herself and be aware of the positive changes that can be achieved.

“I need a reset. Now I know that once I regain the balance between work and life for the children, chances are that I will not be able to live so healthy, but it is great to put in the effort this week to see what I can get out of myself, “she remarked below the driver of Drew Barrymore Show. After that, the actress added that it is about “eating healthy, meditating, walking and maintaining balance”, which she considers “difficult to achieve” in the midst of the obligations of daily life.

Despite this, Barrymore assured that he will put all his efforts into the work and declared his optimism about it. “It will be a fun journey to see how I can take care of myself and put wellness first, which is not an option most of the time. I suppose that’s why they call it balance ”, he concluded.

This is not the first time that Barrymore has opened up about his mental health and well-being. Earlier this month, the actress spoke about her struggle with alcohol addiction on the show. CBS This Morning, and revealed that she has been sober for about two and a half years. “It was something that I realized was just not serving me or my life,” he said.

Granddaughter of the prestigious actor John Barrymore, the interpreter knew fame and its excesses since she was a girl. The star had her first role at 9 months in a dog food commercial and at 7, thanks to her role in ET the alienDirected by Steven Spielberg, his godfather, he became the most brilliant star in the film industry. At 9 he had already smoked his first cigarette and at 12 he drank beer, champagne and used cocaine while spending his nights in nightclubs like Studio 54, where he danced on the tables while Jack Nicholson and Madonna socialized.

All the teachings that her life left her are replicated in her motherhood. Mother of Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, the result of her relationship with Will Kopelman, from whom she separated in 2016, Barrymore says she wants to set an example for her daughters: “I don’t lie to my daughters. I had to find my way to get where I am. So yes, I have lived different lives and they are the most important thing to me today. They have inspired me to be a better person and I thank them every day of my life ”.