doto online store is ahead of Samsung

Update, 02:00 PM: A xatakero has shared evidence that in the Samsung Stores of CDMX there is already official advertising of the Galaxy S21 FE. Details at the end of the post.

A few days ago the leaks of the Galaxy S21 FE overflowed. First a video analysis appeared, then another and another. and even samples from your camera. However, these leaks are not unique to other parts of the world, and In Mexico you can even buy the Galaxy S21 FE.

The doto online store It was ahead of Samsung and already sells the Galaxy S21 FE in Mexico, before its official presentation. In fact, the publication of the sale of the new Samsung smartphone was from December 21, even before the appearance of the first analysis videos.

THE FIRST IN MEXICO. Yes sir. The #Samsung # S21FE arrived at https://t.co/sXeP9Z98NZ and you can take it to a price, MSI or fortnights without interest through Kueski. Close the year with everything, click here: https: //t.co/6JuGwlqbza pic.twitter.com/wDIaELWpBM – doto.com.mx (@dotomx) December 22, 2021

The Galaxy S21 FE is available at doto in 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB versions, in white, black, olive green and lavender. And of course its technical specifications are listed: 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz, Exynos 2100 chipset, triple 12 + 12 + 8 megapixel rear camera, and 4,500 mAh battery with 25W load. Everything as is leaked for several weeks.





All this information looked true, but suspicious, so from Xataka Mexico we contacted doto to verify the information and, above all, ask how it is possible that they have for sale a device that has not yet been officially presented , and this was the official response of the Mexican store:

At doto.com.mx we sell global versions, this allows us to bring equipment to the store that has not yet been launched in the Mexican market. So we have the ability to bring equipment like the Galaxy S21 FE. The distribution in different points and stores around the world begins long before its official launch to improve sales logistics, doto is one of those stores.

Delving further into the issue of whether to put an unofficial device up for sale yet does not lead to problems with the manufacturer, doto mentioned that “not at all”. This settles the matter and despite the fact that the Galaxy S21 FE has not yet been presented, its sale in Mexico does not represent problems for doto. As a couple of more tests, doto provided some photos of the Galaxy S21 FE boxes in their warehouses, ready for shipment nationwide.





All this information, the official position of doto and the photographs that he shared, points directly to that The Galaxy S21 FE that are sold in Mexico are completely official, despite the fact that it has not yet been officially unveiled by Samsung.

From Xataka Mexico we have contacted Samsung Mexico to ask their position on the situation, as soon as we have an answer we will update the publication.

Rumors say that Galaxy S21 FE to be unveiled at CES 2022, between January 3 or 4, or in an independent event shortly after, between January 9 and 11.

Galaxy S21 FE in Mexico: official advertising reveals its price





A xatakero has shared photos of official advertising of the Galaxy S21 FE exhibited in the Samsung Stores of CDMX (in the Buenavista, Reforma, Patriotismo, Delta, Tezontle stores, according to our source), and that also reveal its official price in Mexico: from 18,499 pesos.

No further details are shared about the Galaxy S21 FE, but this official advertisement already displayed in Samsung stores points to the revelation of the new flagship economic is not too far. We remain attentive to more details.

Thank you very much for the tip, Miguel!