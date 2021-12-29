Don’t Look Up: this is Chris Evans’ cameo that you may not have seen in the Netflix film

Don’t look up It is one of the new movies that is sweeping Netflix. The Adam McKay-directed satire that features an upscale cast led by Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Mery streep.

The comedy follows the story of two astronomers, played by Lawrence and DiCaprio, who discover that a meteor with destructive characteristics is approaching Earth. They will try, by all means, to warn humanity that the end is near, but no one seems to care.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker