Don’t Look Up: this is Chris Evans’ cameo that you may not have seen in the Netflix film

Don’t look up It is one of the new movies that is sweeping Netflix. The Adam McKay-directed satire that features an upscale cast led by Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Mery streep.

The comedy follows the story of two astronomers, played by Lawrence and DiCaprio, who discover that a meteor with destructive characteristics is approaching Earth. They will try, by all means, to warn humanity that the end is near, but no one seems to care.

The film is littered with big names in acting. In addition to those already mentioned, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet make their appearance, and the list goes on. However, one of the most disconcerting moments in the film comes when he suddenly makes an appearance. Chris Evans.

The cameo is given towards the end of the tape where the actor plays a performer named Devin Peters. In this scene, Peters is promoting his new film called Total Destruction (Total Destruction), a blockbuster that tells the “true story” of the apocalyptic events of the tape.

Related news

It is certainly about a mockery of Hollywood’s insatiable appetite for catastrophe movies and “real-life” events, how much they like to do. Added to that is Evans’ portrayal of the arrogant movie star who takes himself very seriously between types of movies.

Dressed in sunglasses, a leather jacket and a fake beard, the only thing we come to recognize from the actor on stage is his voice, so his presence goes almost unnoticed.

Although it is only a few seconds on screen in a movie that is full of good moments and great performances, his appearance stands out above the rest. Don’t Look Up is available on Netflix.