“Don’t look up”, the film in which everyone sees a culprit in the pandemic

Don’t look up , Adam McKay’s new film could have been titled “don’t look at the health data” or “don’t look at the photos of the storm Filomena.” Since hitting Netflix on December 24, the movie has become the New Year’s Eve party movie. The platform’s privacy policy prevents knowing the number of viewers worldwide – which will probably compete with that of Spiderman in theaters – but holds the record for conversation on social media.

For four consecutive days Don’t look up, Leonardo DiCaprio or Meryl Streep have been trending topic. But also others like Ayuso and Trump, who are the ones who explain that the phenomenon exceeds the merely cinematographic. As a native of Denver, Colorado, the director of the film took the main references of the United States, but each country has found its own.

Although the plot centers on a meteorite that is about to hit the Earth, the characters that McKay has written to point out those who question it, exploit it in politics and in the media, and even in the cinema and music, are transferable to the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis. Especially now, that before the explosion of infections in the world, citizens have taken the opportunity to make interpretations and analysis.





Jennifer Lawrence plays Kate Dibiasky, a PhD candidate in Astronomy at the University of Michigan who discovers that a comet nine kilometers in diameter is heading for the Earth’s surface, specifically towards the coast of Chile. Its magnitude and speed will cause an explosion much larger than the one that extinguished the dinosaurs in the Cretaceous era. She and her department head, Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), decide to sound the alarm at the White House accompanied by a NASA official.

At that time, the world will be divided between those who are struggling to make the population aware of the danger they are facing and those who, as in the title of the film, ask them to look down. The leader of the latter is the president of the United States, a wonderful Meryl Streep halfway between Donald Trump and Sarah Palin – and according to some also the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. He is accompanied by his son Jason and chief of staff with a sickly Oedipus complex, played by Jonah Hill.

“Do you know how many doomsday meetings we have had in these years? Economic collapse, loose missiles, gases that charge the atmosphere, rogue AI, famines, droughts, plagues, alien invasion, overpopulation and ozone holes,” they respond to the scientists, who observe astonished how politicians are only interested in the economic and electoral cost. Although they have not wanted to name names, Streep and Hill have left enough evidence during the promotion that they tried to imitate the relationship between Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka, who was also an advisor to the former US president.







The following paragraphs include spoilers!

Faced with political inaction, Dibiasky and Mindy agree to sell the exclusive to the newspaper New York Herald. This requires them to first go through the program in prime time from a chain from the same conglomerate, featuring Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). A duo that meets what the public demands: live solicitations between the two young artists of the moment, sexual scandals and little drama, not even in the face of an imminent natural catastrophe.

The interview with the astronomers ends in the only two possible ways. One, deified for following the roll of the presenters and the other, ridiculed after having exploded against the frivolous tone of the program. Dr. Mindy then goes on to become a star, posing on magazine covers, flirting with strangers and sleeping with hot journalists, and even making a cameo appearance in TV shows. Muppets. Although it may not seem like it, meanwhile watch that diplomatic efforts focus on diverting the comet from Earth’s orbit. The scientist, on the contrary, abandons her studies, returns to her parents’ house, finds a job as a cashier and takes to marijuana.

Last, and most importantly, there’s the character of Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), a tech mogul with signs of Asperger’s who could be a cross between Steve Jobs and Elon Musk. He is the one who truly handles the matter and the only one capable of financing the rescue operation or canceling it according to his interests, as he ends up doing.

His company Bash discovers valuable materials on the comet’s surface and decides not to deflect it, but to dynamite it to extract them. As he holds the strings of the White House, he achieves that the new presidential strategy is to ask the population to ignore and even deny the existence of the celestial projectile.

“It is real and it is getting closer. If someone tells you otherwise, lie,” ask the scientists on social networks meanwhile. In true American electoral style, the dispute between those who look up and down becomes a circus divided in two. A rally politician with concerts, rallies, strategies in networks and participation of media and artists. End of spoilers.

“Do you know why they want you to look up? Because they want you with fear,” shouts the president in one of her sermons. A proclamation that sounds familiar, and that has managed to recall the most embarrassing positions in the management of the pandemic. In the US and outside its borders.

A Spanish phenomenon

Don’t look up announced its filming in February 2020, when the pandemic had not yet been glimpsed nor was it possible that it would influence any movie scripts. However, the fight against climate change was recent and Donald Trump had just withdrawn from the Paris Agreement. The health crisis has only given it a second meaning and brings it closer to the reality of other countries such as Spain, which are still fighting a virus through contradictory political actions and sometimes against scientific criteria.







President Díaz Ayuso’s false dichotomy between economy and health has led some to see similarities with the character of Meryl Streep. “We laugh at the surreal situation he poses Don’t look up, but the logic is not very different from that applied by Ayuso with health and primary care “, put on Twitter Jorge Moruno, deputy of Mas Madrid.

“Don’t look up it is in cinema like the portraits of Goya to the Bourbons: bad milk and realism in abundance. Elon Musk, Trump and his family (or Ayuso and his), Ana Torroja, deniers, contempt for science, Pablo Motos, Vallés and Ana Rosa, military courtiers. Scare and silly laugh “, Juan Carlos Monedero has commented in turn.

But there are those who have also wanted to see references against the left in it – finding Pedro Sánchez in Meryl Streep – and even an anti-science discourse. The latter is totally false, according to the director’s own statements: “We have science to solve climate change”, has proclaimed on his social networks.

“Vox and Vaccine Voters in General Excited About a Movie That Mocks Deniers and the Far Right. The ability to see only what you want to see shouldn’t be underestimated!” For his part, the ex-letter from the Constitutional Court has expressed, Joaquín Urías.

Borja Semper, a former member of the Basque PP, believes that “it belongs to everyone”: “It is reinforced by seeing that many believe that he does not caricature ‘them’, but rather the ‘others'”. The former deputy of Ciudadanos, Juan Carlos Girauta, has defined it as an “apocalyptic comedy where everyone is an idiot. And the most idiotic, the elites ”.

In what seems to be more consensus is in the comparison between Susanna Griso and Cate Blanchett. So much so that Netflix has used the resemblance to launch its Holy Innocents joke on December 28. Others have been more acidic and have criticized Griso for the sensationalist tone of his program and the treatment he has sometimes given to the pandemic, as the show does. Wednesday Rip with the meteor in the movie.

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION: Negotiations begin with Susanna Griso to interpret the role of Cate Blanchett in the Spanish version of #NoMiresArriba pic.twitter.com/ye5vn9URIa – Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) December 28, 2021

And is it worth it?

Don’t look up It shows that Adam McKay is a great choral director. He knows how to balance in time and relevance to huge deals that could be overshadowed by the star king (queen, in this case: Meryl Streep). On the contrary, the dichotomy that it raises between neoliberals and scientists, and that ends as the latter predicted, is too long. There are no script twists to justify the two and a half hours of footage.

The movie has gags funny, like the equidistant movie director, the White House security chief charging them for snacks free or any from Jonnah Hill. But it chains so many – some funny and some absurd – that the ridiculous overshadows even the most allegedly brainy moments.

If the deniers and the alt-right They have appropriated the tape, it is because the “good guys” don’t get rid of McKay’s fang either, although they accidentally nail it. It is difficult to empathize with DiCaprio and Lawrence after being subjected to a grotesque circus, although perhaps that is voluntary. In the end, all satire is based on mockery, and no puppet with a head has come out of it.

Don’t look up It deserves a viewing to form an opinion and stand in front of the mirror, since not only are politicians, journalists and tycoons scared, but also citizens. It does not have the speed of The big bet (2015) nor the depth of Vice (2019), but it is a good film to close a year like 2021 and think about the importance of political management in survival, even while having a laugh.

