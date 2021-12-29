‘Don’t look up’ or Meryl Streep’s nude, which Leonardo DiCaprio is against

In your last job, ‘Don’t look up’ (‘Don’t Look Up’ in English), Meryl streep has had the opportunity to give life to a Chairwoman of the United States and also star in a moment that is rarely seen on screen when it comes to a character of a certain age: a full nude. But the reality is that this naked is lie and so it has been ‘thanks’ to the magic of cinema since Leonardo DiCaprio (47) stood against.

The actress was more than willing to take off her clothes in front of the cameras to her Age 72, but eventually he ended up using a body double to shoot that scene. The reason? Your co-star, Leonardo Dicaprio He wouldn’t even hear about the possibility of her actually getting naked in the Netflix production.

“It is that for him it is like the royalty from the world of cinema. Although defining her as royalty may not be exactly a compliment … But she does consider her to be a very important figure in the history of the seventh art, “the director of the film, Adam McKay, has now explained to try to justify the reaction of the actor during an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

In particular, it appears that DiCaprio was particularly uncomfortable at the thought of turning Meryl into someone who did not deserve the most absolute of regards, even if it was for the demands of the script, but on the other hand, she did not mind in the least leaving aside the elegance that you project in real life.

Be careful, spoilers and tattoos are coming

If you have not seen the movie, do not continue reading, because the nude will not really surprise you, but what we are going to tell you next will. And it is that the character of Meryl, in addition to other things, ends up giving the final bell by wearing a tattoo almost on top of her ass. And Leo, who is very modern for his things (especially, because he still feels very young), for what has been a renowned actress, he is not so modern.

“I didn’t want to see her with a tattoo on the small of the back, walking naked, if only for an instant. I wonder something like if we really had to show it that way. I told him it wasn’t really Meryl Streep, it was President Orleans. But she did not blink, did not even mention it, “added the director of the film.