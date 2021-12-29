“Don’t Look Up”: Meet the NASA astronomer who advised the filmmakers | Amy Mainzer | Netflix | Leonardo DiCaprio | Meryl Streep | Jennifer Lawrence | celebs | nndc | TVMAS

The movie “Don’t Look Up” (“No Mires Arriba” in Spanish) arrived on Netflix on December 24 and quickly captured the attention of the platform’s subscribers. For this film, not only did we work with a star-studded cast, but there was a lot of research and advice from NASA astronomer Dr. Amy Mainzer.

WHO IS AMY MAINZER?

Amy Mainzer was a scientific advisor to the filmmakers and cast of “Don’t Look Up.” Amy is the principal investigator for NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission, which is a space telescope that looks for asteroids and comets approaching Earth.

In March 2020, Dr. Mainzer and her team discovered Comet NEOWISE, the brightest in the Northern Hemisphere since Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997. In a recent interview with Netflix, the astronomer explained whether it is really possible that the events of the film become reality.

“The quick answer is that it is too unlikely to happen. It’s not something you are going to buy asteroid insurance for, like you would for a car! I work a lot with space vehicles, and one of the things we do when we build one is try to quantify the risk versus the success of the project.. Basically, what are the chances of something happening versus how serious are the consequences? ”, Mainzer recounted.

“When it comes to climate change, that is something that is totally likely to be happening. We have excellent evidence. It is happening, everything is around us. And the consequences are really serious. Therefore, that means that it is urgent, it is something of high risk and it really requires that we do everything on our part in that problem “added the expert.

This is Amy Mainzer, an astronomer in charge of advising the “Don’t Look Up” production team. (Photo: Netflix)

ABOUT HIS WORK IN “DON´T LOOK UP

According to the NASA expert, he got to work on the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence thanks to a contact with Adam MacKay. In addition, he assured that he participated in the design of an orbit and in some aspects of the asteroid.

“Adam McKay contacted a colleague of mine at NASA offices, and they recommended me. It was a great initial meeting with Adam. I knew right away that he was making a film about how human beings respond to these types of existential threats that require a good base and scientific knowledge, and he wanted a film that was about that “, he pointed.

“I collaborated with Adam to help him supplement with scientific information how asteroids and comets are discovered. Who does the work? How is this work communicated to the Government? How is it communicated to the public? “Mainzer added.

As is known, the black humor story that “Don’t Look Up” tells has a cast made up of actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, among others.

The Netflix movie tells the story of a group of scientists who discover a celestial body (comet) that is heading for Earth and threatens to destroy it completely, in their eagerness to alarm the authorities, they realize that those responsible for taking Decisions to avoid catastrophe do not take them seriously and various situations are triggered from there.

