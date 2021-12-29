Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence remembers the “hell” she lived filming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she suffered from “utter misery” while filming Don’t look up alongside his co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 31-year-old actress recalled a particular day on set when DiCaprio and Chalamet “drove her crazy.”

“Timothée was excited to be away from home [tras el confinamiento]. I think it was something like his first scene. And Leo had chosen the song that was playing in the car and said, ‘You know, this song is about, you know, blah, blah, blah,’ “Lawrence narrated.

Colbert praised her for her “amazing” DiCaprio impression.

Lawrence said: “I just remember being in utter misery that day. It was hell ”.

However, Lawrence admitted that it was “great” working with the cast members of Don’t look up, which includes Chalamet, DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, and Tyler Perry.

After a two-year hiatus, Lawrence returns to the big screen in this dark comedy directed by Adam McKay. The actress and her husband Cooke Maroney are currently expecting their first child.

A few months ago, on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, McKay described Don’t look up as “a disaster movie in which people do not necessarily believe that disaster is near.”

In the film, Lawrence and DiCaprio play a pair of astronomers trying to warn the President of the United States (Streep) about a “killer asteroid” on a collision course with Earth.

McKay also revealed that his film is about these two characters “navigating our world” and “navigating the equivalent of their Twitter.”

A few days ago, Lawrence revealed that he received a lower salary than DiCaprio for Don’t look up, despite being one of the leading actresses.

At the time, it was reported that the star of The Revenant he had received US $ 30 million (£ 22.4 million), while Lawrence had earned US $ 25 million (£ 18.7 million). This means that Lawrence earned 83 cents for every dollar DiCaprio earned.

“Look, Leo brings in more box office than me. I am very lucky and I am happy with my agreement ”, commented Lawrence to Vanity fair on the pay gap.

Don’t look up It will hit UK theaters on December 10, before hitting Netflix on December 24.