‘Don’t Look Up’ has two post-credit scenes and you probably haven’t seen the second

‘Don’t look up’ is this year’s hottest movie for many reasons. One of them is for its stellar cast composed of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett or veteran Mark Rylance. Another compelling reason is for its dissection of current American society, which director Adam McKay lampoons to the point that in the United States it has been met with very negative criticism.

The end of the film seems clear, concluding the story that begins the amateur astronomers Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, played by Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. But after this, it is when the tape keeps an ace up its sleeve and provides the viewer with a few extra minutes footage in the form of post-credit scenes, for the consolation of those who have enjoyed the viewing.

The first scene begins immediately, however, many viewers have shown themselves surprised to learn that there is a second scene. Next we will tell what happens in those scenes and if you have not seen the film yet, we recommend that run away because there will be spoilers .

Final scene of Meryl Streep

At one point in the film, President Orlean, played with much parody by Meryl Streep, asks Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) how is he going to die, Well, this millionaire can predict the future thanks to Big Data. His response makes viewers wonder what a brontoroc is, as it tells him that he is going to be eaten by this.





Post-credits scene from ‘Don’t look up’ | Netflix

Already in the post-credits scene, when landing the ship of two thousand people that had left Earth in search of a planet to colonize 22,740 years later After the destruction of our world, the chosen ones, including Orlean or Isherwell, discover that there is a kind of carnivorous bird that ruthlessly attacks the character of Meryl Streep. President Orlean dies at the hands of a brontoroc and it seems that the rest of humanity will suffer the same fate.

The scene very few have seen with Jonah Hill

7 minutes later of an endless parade of names in the credits, is when it appears on screen the president’s son Orlean, the Chief of Staff, played by Jonah hill. It turns out that he had been abandoned on Earth “accidentally” by his own mother, condemning him to certain death, just like the rest of Humanity.





Jonah Hill at the end of ‘Don’t Look Up’ | Netflix

However, this character, perhaps the most despicable of the film, surprisingly emerges from the rubble after the impact of the comet. Surprised, he calls out to his mother and the first thing he does is take out his mobile phone to tell his followers that he is the last man on Earth. “Don’t forget to like and subscribe,” he ends up saying in the most frivolous way possible.

In the end, the only survivor on the planet is the worst representative of the human species, and with this latest twist it seems that Humanity is doomed to reproduce its stupidity.

