“Don’t look up” even if DiCaprio asks you to

Bus advertising, television commercials, street marquees, a myriad of propaganda gimmicks to remind you “Don’t look up.” And it is enough that they tell you so insistently so that you end up looking as high as possible. I’m talking about much more than a movie Netflix which has cost a lot of money -75 million dollars- and in which they appear Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, and a long celebrity of well-ironed faces.

I say this just in case you are one of those who is not affected by advertisements and publicity -congratulations-; but the plot of this feature film is subject to a plausible realism that warns us that humanity is in danger of extinction due to two crucial elements: politicians, any kind of politicians, and the no less harmful media and their respective journalists, without forgetting the already feared smartphones, and the nefarious social networks.

No matter how much parody the script reflects, the political and journalistic extravagance always ends up being far superior. DiCaprio and Lawrence are two small-time astronomers who happen to discover the arrival of a meteorite that will destroy the Earth in six months. The symbolic reference to covid-19 is not essential but it has its fit, as does global warming or the destruction of the planet by its own exploitation.

The problem is not the multiple hardships that humanity suffers, which on the other hand has always had them, but how the respective politicians and journalists involved – the main leaders of this decomposing metasystem – solve them. what needs to be done to avoid the destruction of the planet. The irony of the script does not detract from the reality suffered by the despondent citizens with this type of characters whom they do not know how to deal with, since both politicians and journalists silently acknowledge being the great stars of the show, and have an exclusive monopoly on the truth: his own and no more.

For two years we have been lashed out by a virus that nobody controls and that has become a kind of dystopian series of suspense, if not horror, and with which we have not been able to clarify any type of future or hope. To this we have added for decades, although now is when we worry more seriously in Spain, some serious mental problems that are destroying our lives, and almost nobody wants to see it seriously. I’ll tell you if you want: 3,941 suicides in 2020. The highest figure and one that will end up far exceeding 4,000 this year or the next. Every day more than 10 people commit suicide and another 15 attempt it.

The battle is lost and the flowers of evil defeated by those petals that will no longer be born again. Twenty years ago it was the number of fatal accidents that were imposed with great alarmNow it is the suicides that destroy the lives of all, but we all keep quiet so as not to make too much noise and that the children do not wake up, lest they see us cry of helplessness. As if that were not enough, politicians and journalists continue to watch to the ceiling as if all this was not with us.

If we put ourselves in the light and see what the politicians are doing and saying, we are seriously upset. Yesterday they blessed the Budgets as if the taxes were paid by them, as if everything was free and we were not the pagans of this eternal black history. Why do they hug, why do they laugh, it will be the scabechina that they apply to us while they rub their hands and pay for their beach bars. Any citizen keep looking at the portfolio so as not to lose the sense of reality.

Not only are we not richer than yesterday, but we are already poorer: a goal achieved by socialism and power; make us more equal from below, never above … “don’t look up”. And that pocket that does not prosper, and that light that melts into darkness, and that “energy poverty” that nobody remembers, lest our faces fall with shame. But don’t worry, everything is controlled. The Minister of Consumption, Garzón, gives the solution: we must participate in a toy strike against the sexism of Christmas and Three Kings gifts. Well said, Minister.

The Netflix movie is not a marvel, rather it is weak, it seems to me and I know what I am talking about. But at least it has the ability to reflect what we could call the loose pendulums of pride and vanity (Foucault and Charpy style, but in reverse) that are left naked and reflected with their own miseries and extravagances. Now, they have turned them back into the most vile phenomena in the media and political firmament with the aim not to improve life, but to conquer the world, that world that is already incapable of feeling again what it once had in its hands. and today seems to have lost. Maybe it’s all in DiCaprio’s last sentence in the movie: “We actually had it all. If you think about it. ”