Dollar price today December 29, peso repeats winning

Today Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.5780 per unit trending down in real time. On this day, the peso closes again with advance in the exchange rate. According to the registry of Banxico, the interbank dollar spot ended at 20,5646 pesos. This represents a gain of 11.15 cents for the Mexican currency. Here are the prices of the greenback in banks.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5646 – Sale: $ 20.5646

: Buy $ 20.5646 – Sale: $ 20.5646 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86

: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.10

: Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.92 – Sale: $ 20.82

Buy: $ 19.92 – Sale: $ 20.82 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 18.60 – Sale: $ 21.60 IXE: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.21

Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.21 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.29

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.29 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20 Santander: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.29

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.29 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.08

Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.08 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 47,262.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We reward you reading Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens day with appreciation

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.35 pesos, for $ 27.75 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.