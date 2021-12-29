Dollar price today December 29, appreciating peso

Today Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.5742 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.6761 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.32% or 6.5 cents, trading around 20.58 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5770 and a maximum of 20.6842 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6761 – Sale: $ 20.6761

: Buy $ 20.6761 – Sale: $ 20.6761 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86

: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.10

: Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.92

Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.92 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.60 IXE: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.17 – Sale: $ 21.17

Buy: $ 20.17 – Sale: $ 21.17 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.29

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.29 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20 Santander: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 21.25 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.18

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.18 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 47,383.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.32 pesos, for $ 27.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

