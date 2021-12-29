‘Do not look up’, the satire on power and contempt for science that Netflix conquers

The findings are clear: there is a kilometer-long asteroid that is about to collide on Earth. The rock is the size of Mount Everest and there is no way that the species and the planet as such will survive the impact.

Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, were the ones who discovered the dangerous comet orbiting the solar system and without thinking twice they alerted the authorities.

The first person they met with was President Jane Orlean, from the United States, however, the president did not pay much attention to them, so they decided to start a media tour. But it seems that the president is not the only one disinterested in the matter, scientists are soon branded as crazy, liars and as often happens in social networks, there is no lack of someone who makes memes and makes fun of them … nobody seems to understand the seriousness of the trouble.

The film portrays two scientists trying to avoid a catastrophe on Earth at all costs. (NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX / NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

The truth is that they cannot be heard in the media either; While they are given the space to get their message across, no one reacts to what Kate and Randall are saying. Frustration and despair is inevitable.

What Kate and Dr. Mindy seek is to capture attention, join forces and make humanity look up to avoid catastrophe on the planet; while the most powerful, led by Orlean, try to take advantage of the situation by taking advantage of their position in society and their purchasing power. The problem is that time is running out and it is only six months until the asteroid hits Earth.

From there the comedy develops Don’t look up, Netflix’s latest hit, available on the Netflix platform. streaming since December 24 (and that has already been shown in some cinemas).

Sometimes funny, sometimes dramatic and even maddening, what is truly disconcerting about the film directed by Adam McKay is that this humorous vision is close to the reality of today’s world. There are political interests, economic interests, a society divided and dominated by social networks, media pressure and climate change is increasingly evident.

“It was clear to me that the film should make people laugh out loud, not just be cunning or ironic (…). I have always been intrigued by the idea of ​​looking for a way to encompass these giant and imminent threats that we face in the world, but show them with some element of humor ”, McKay details in statements to Netflix.

‘Don’t Look Up’ stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. (NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX / NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

McKay is clear that the themes that the film addresses are not funny at all, however, he is emphatic that for a whole generation that has been dealing with the consequences of climate change, comedy is a way of showing reality in a more light.

“When making this film there was a collective feeling in which everyone breathed out of relief, because we could finally laugh after the madness that the last two (or twenty) years have been. And that’s not to say that laughter is the only way to deal with confusing times or fear, but I think this movie is for all the people who have been living in this crazy ecosystem and who just want to laugh at it and maybe solve a few basic problems. I mean, can’t we at least do that? ”Says McKay.

Of science and politics

When McKay set out to make this film, he knew that it had to have a luxurious cast, one so attractive that it managed to conquer the public. For that reason Don’t look up It is a film full of stars, proof of this is that Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep are the protagonists. Additionally, it features Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Timothée Chalamet.

“It seemed like such a subtle way to convey a very important point: that people don’t need to fight each other over science. We need to fight this collective war to save humanity together, ”said Lawrence.

“Turning such a difficult topic to discuss, such as climate change, into something laid-back and fun, highlighting the shameful truths we all have, takes us to a guilt-free place where we can finally look at a problem and laugh instead of pointing at ourselves. finger each other, “added the actress.

Meryl Streep plays President Janie Orlean, a frivolous woman who looks out for her own interests. (NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX / NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

DiCaprio, for his part, defines the film as “an analogy of modern culture and our inability to hear and hear scientific truth.”

“Often in my career, I looked for a movie that had an environmental undertone, but like the flood of news about climate change, a lot of people don’t want to hear it and making a movie about it is an even more difficult task. The analogy of a giant comet heading towards Earth and how the human race would react to it from a political level, from a scientific level and what we would do about it, was a brilliance that I had never seen before, ”he adds.

Nowadays, Don’t look up It is in the top 10 of the most watched in Costa Rica and lasts just over two hours (watch it until the end, as the production contains post-credit scenes).