“Dire directive”, Carlos Hermosillo explodes due to the departures of Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez de Cruz Azul

If there is a voice authorized to speak of Blue Cross, in past and present, is that of Carlos Hermosillo, the top scorer and Champion in Winter 97, who has kept an eye on the team over the years, even being off the pitch, because in addition to being idol, has been declared as one of the most ardent amateurs.

That is why the ‘Big man from Cerro Azul’ he made himself heard in the face of the unusual situation that he lives Machine, in which he is about to run out most of its footballers who were consecrated as League Champions, just on May 30 of this year, since many of them they are no longer comfortable in the club and asked for his departure, especially two of the great pillars of the ninth star: Jonathan Rodríguez and Luis Romo.

It was then that Carlos Hermosillo erupted against the new administration of the cement team, with a message through social networks in which described as ‘disastrous’ to the current board of directors headed by the president of the Board of Directors and Surveillance of the Cooperative Cruz Azul, Victor Manuel Velázquez, also warning that such movements were already expected.

“I already saw it coming, Romo’s departure if given, it would be A big mistake, All-terrain player, crack, other than The little head is coming out who is not satisfied. It’s incredible before everyone wanted to get to Cruz Azul and now everyone wants to go, dire new directive, you have no idea “, was the forceful message of the cement idol, through his Twitter account.

And it is that the latest versions indicate that both the ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and the multi-functional footballer will not continue in Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022, since the Uruguayan goal scorer to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr FC and the Sinaloan will continue his career with Monterrey, after the celestial directive made the exchange with Striped by Carlos Rodríguez.

It should be noted that neither of them wanted to renew their contract with The Machine, despite the attempts they made in La Noria to convince them, so the leaders opted for give them both an outlet in this pass market to get back some of the money they paid for them, since your contract expires in December 2022 and if they don’t leave this winter, they might free after the World Cup in Qatar.