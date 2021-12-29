Detox from social media

First it was her breakup with Shawn Mendes and now Camila Cabello will take a break from social media.

The former member of Fifth Harmony announced that at least the remainder of 2021 will put aside the mobile phone.

“Let’s detox a bit from social media until the new year !!! I just want to spend less time on my phone this week. I love you all ”, the singer announced and caused alarm among her fans.

The interpreter has had difficult personal moments after her break with Shawn Mendes.

“Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We began our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future,” the couple announced. in late November. The former artist couple thanked those who support them “from the beginning and from now on,” reads the message that the couple spread on their respective social media accounts.

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, have known each other for at least six years when they released their first musical collaboration together, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

The video for the song “Señorita” from 2019 confirmed their relationship. Since that date they had been seen together in public at various events, including the MTV Video Music Awards gala in August of that year, where they performed the song in question.

Likewise, the couple appeared regularly on each other’s Instagram accounts, and in fact in a publication of the Cuban-American last July the couple is seen kissing, accompanied by the message “Happy two years my baby.”

During the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple confined themselves to Miami and from that experience emerged Mendes’ single “Summer of Love.”

The Canadian said in interviews that those months brought the couple closer together.

The appearance of photos of Cabello wearing a ring aroused suspicions that they were both engaged, which the singer denied last summer on Jimmy Fallon’s “Late Night” on NBC.

Days after the announcement of her breakup with Mendes Cabello, she revealed that her anxiety problems affected the relationship.

“I was exhausted in every way. I was left alone with my anxiety and my mind. That was interfering with my relationship. I was no longer the same and I did not feel good. “

Mafa