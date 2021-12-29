College of Physicians announces vaccination for women of reproductive age at The Mall of San Juan Center

The College of Surgeons carries out a COVID-19 orientation campaign through social networks.

The College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico (CMCPR) announced that it will a special vaccination for women pregnant, lactating and their families in vaccination center at The Mall of San Juan. It will be held on December 30 from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, in collaboration of the PROGyn organization.

The information was announced by Dr. Nabal Bracero, subspecialist in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, president of PROGyn and of the Gynecology Chapter of the CMCPR called for all pregnant women to complete the vaccination series against COVID-19, including the booster dose. .

“Pregnant people should follow these recommendations, get vaccinated and access the booster. It is important to note that vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective in pregnant women and their unborn children and provide protection to newborns,” said Bracero .

Dr. Bracero reiterated the recommendation of the PROGyn organization, which groups together obstetrician gynecologists on the island, and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, emphasizing the importance of vaccination in any trimester of pregnancy, as a measure to protect your health and that of your baby.

The pediatric center that is located on the second floor, formerly Nordstrom space, has 10 stations, a team of doctors, pediatricians, nurses, paramedics and administration staff. There the first, second and third doses of Pfizer and Moderna are offered, as well as the reinforcement of each. Each station is private, with space for one child and two adults. Parents must sign the consent and minors must be accompanied by an adult who is a mother, parent guardian or authorized person in writing.

The College of Surgeons carries out a COVID-19 orientation campaign through social networks that will be extended soon. For more information, you can access Facebook / College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico, through Instagram @colegiomedicoscirujanospr.

Source: Press Release.