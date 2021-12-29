Club León: It is confirmed that Fernando Navarro leaves the Fiera

The departure of Fernando Navarro of Lion which was announced on Tuesday afternoon, where both the club and the footballer himself already said goodbye with emotional messages on their respective social networks.

Sources close to the emerald directive consulted by Soy Fiera, point out that it is a reality that “Navarrito”Will leave the institution and that it is not an April Fools joke, as some fans wanted to believe, because of the painful news.

The reasons for the departure of the talented footballer point to a personal issue of the player himself, so he will look for new airs to continue his career, after leaving a great legacy with the Panzas Verdes.

One of the most mentioned destinations to be your new team, it’s about the Tuzos of Pachuca, thanks to the proximity of the directives. Thus, at 32 years old, the experienced player will try to recover his best version at this stage of his career.

EMOTIVE MESSAGES BETWEEN EL LEÓN AND NAVARRO

Through his Instagram account, “Navarrito” thanked the institution for everything and especially President Jesús Martínez Murguía for helping him in this difficult decision. While he was also given a space by the hobby that gave him so much love in these eight years.

For its part, the board released an emotional video with several of the best moments of Fernando Navarro in the Fiera and some words from the footballer about what it represented to be in a great institution with which he was champion.