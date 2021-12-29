Closing of the dollar today December 28, 2021 in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

At the close of today, December 28, 2021, the dollar American is in 20.6761 pesos, according to information from Banco de México (Banxico).

The Mexican peso ended the day today with a rise of 4.26 cents, which corresponds to an increase of 0.41 percent.

It should be noted that yesterday, December 27, 2021, the dollar closed the day at 20.7187 units.

The dollar

The Mexican peso managed to recover during today’s session by taking advantage of the weakening of the dollar due to the uncertainty of the financial markets in the face of the effects and advance of the variant of COVID-19 Omicron.

CI Bank indicated that “the scenario remains the same, the last week of the year that joins a new record of daily cases of COVID-19 infections worldwide that threatens to wreak havoc on the health system.”

Exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico

Citibanamex buys at $ 20.05 and sells at $ 21.20.

Banorte buys at $ 19.55 and sells at $ 20.95.

HSBC México buys at $ 20.36 and sells at $ 21.04.

BBVA Bancomer buys at $ 20.04 and sells at $ 20.95

Banco Azteca buys at $ 19.90 and sells at $ 20.29.

Prices in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua