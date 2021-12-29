Cinema: 20 premieres not to be missed in 2022

Going through a new wave of the pandemic, we dream that next year the nightmare that has kept us at a safe distance from theaters will be left behind.

If all goes well, then we will have a few premieres to enjoy on the big screen during 2022.

We selected twenty of them, in which there will be something for all tastes: action, adventure, drama and, also, to see with the youngest.

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson goes back to the 70s to tell us about a story of a young aspiring actor. Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour, stars alongside Alana Haim. Premiere: January 14

The alley of lost soulsby Guillermo del Toro

On January 27, the Mexican filmmaker will premiere ‘El callejón de las almas perdidos’, a film inspired by the novel by William Lindsay Gresham (1946). The story, which was already made into a film in 1947 by Edmund Goulding, presents the rise and fall of the mentalist Stan Carlisle, a character played by Bradley Cooper. Along with him, a great cast: Cate Blanchet, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins.

Morbius, a Marvel villain

Jared Leto plays Morbius, Marvel’s enigmatic antihero. Dangerously ill with a strange blood disorder and determined to save others from the same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius tries a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon turns out to be a potentially worse remedy than the disease. Premiere: January 20

Uncharted, the video game jumps to the big screen

Based on one of the most popular video game series, Uncharted features a clever and charismatic young man, Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful sidekick Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Premiere: February 17

Official competition, the new one from Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn.

In search of significance and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film that leaves his mark. To do this, he hires the famous filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two renowned actors, with an even bigger ego: the Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and the radical theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). Premiere: March 17.

The batman, with Robert Pattinson

The film is one of Warner Bros’ big bets for 2022. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zöe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright. It will be the first film in a new trilogy based on the popular DC character. He directs Matt Reeves, who is co-writing the script with Peter Craig and Mattson Tomlin. Theatrical release: March 3.

Net, Pixar’s red panda

Mei Lee is a thirteen-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who is torn between being the obedient daughter of her mother and the chaos of adolescence. And if the changes in his interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, every time he gets overly excited or stressed, he turns into a red panda. Premiere: March 10

Downton Abbey: A New Era

The popular English series returns to the big screen with the entire Crawley family. Premiere: March 31

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Third installment of the Harry Potter prequel to the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ series that follows the adventures of Newt Scamander. Premiere: April 14

Venicefrenia, by Álex de la Iglesia

The most beautiful city in the world is dying under the yoke of tourism. To stop the invasion, some Venetians organize, unleashing their survival instincts. Unaware of the problems that surround them, the protagonists of this film by Álex de la Iglesia -which went through the Mar del Plata Film Festival- will be forced to fight to save their own lives. Theatrical release: April 21

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

This movie is an exciting journey through the multiverse with Doctor Strange, his friend Wong, and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Premiere: May 5

Top Gun: Maverick

Sequel to the 1986 classic. After more than 30 years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, as a fearless test pilot and dodging the advancement in range that would land. When training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick meets Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), named: Gallo, the son of Maverick’s late friend and the Radar Intercept Officer, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose. Premiere: May 26

Jurassic World: Dominion

Following the events that occurred in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Owen and Claire must now face a world where genetics and the surviving dinosaurs of Isla Nublar are at the disposal of multiple world powers. With Colin Trevorrow back at the helm and a cast led for the third time in a row by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, this film is set to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. Premiere: June 23

Lightyear, the story of Buzz Lightyear

The origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, and which introduces us to the legendary Space Guardian who would end up with generations of fans. Chris Evans voices Buzz in the original version. Directs Angus MacLane, Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator. Premiere: June 16

Thor: Love and Thunder

Fourth film in the saga. On this occasion, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) will have Lady Thor as his companion, a character played by Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi leads again. Premiere: July 7

Mission impossible 7

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt for the seventh time. The previous one, ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, was the highest grossing of all to date, with 800 million dollars raised worldwide, and the seventh will be the first of the two parts that will form with ‘Mission Impossible 8’, scheduled to premiere in 2023, Release: September 29

Black Panther: Wakanda forever

Marvel movie sequel Black panther (2018). With Martin Freeman, Letitita Wright and Lupita Nyong’o. Premiere: November 10

Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse

The sequel to the animated film Spider-Man: A New Universe (2018) is an epic adventure that transports Miles Morales across the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People. All of them will face a villain far more powerful than anything they have ever met before. Premiere: October 7

Avatar 2

It is the sequel to the 2009 hit Avatar. “Part of my focus on the second film will be on creating a different environment, a different setting for Pandora. I am going to focus on the ocean of Pandora, which will be just as rich, diverse, crazy and imaginative, but without being a tropical jungle »has advanced the director James Cameron. Premiere: December 16

The Fabelmans, the childhood of Steven Spielberg

Film with autobiographical parts about the childhood of the filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Tony Kushner returns to work as a screenwriter for Spielberg, who is co-writing the libretto. Seth Rogen will be Spielberg’s “favorite” uncle, Michelle Williams will be the mother and Paul Dano will be the director’s father. Premiere: November 24