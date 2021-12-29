Christian Bale could appear in the Flash

The formula of multiverse seems to be a surefire recipe for superhero fans. This was demonstrated by Marvel with the last premiere of Spider-Man: No way home. Now rumors suggest that DC will also seek to explore the multiverse of its characters, and it would all start in The Flash, with a probable cameo to Christian bale.

DC prepares to expand its multiverse

The multiverse allows different realities to coexist in the world of superheroes. Through this logic different characters, times and stories intersect. This formula, applied to the universe of superheroes, allows us to explore stories never seen before, something that fans have appreciated in recent years.

While Marvel is leading the way with this format, DC is hot on its heels and aims to generate a multiverse as rich as your competition. At least that’s what Hollywood director and specialist Kevin Smith believes, who in his podcast gave a glimpse of the ideas of the comic book house he created The Flash, Batman or Superman.

With this premise, Smith has begun to press for that in the next DC film, The Flash, an old character who played Batman masterfully appears back.

The possible cameo of Christian Bale in ‘The Flash’

This is a possible return of Christian bale, the 47-year-old actor who made Batman fans fall in love with his performance in all three Christopher Nolan films.

According to Kevin Smith, some sectors are pushing hard so that Christian bale participate in The Flash, probably with a cameo of just a few minutes.

The film is in the filming stage and will be released in late 2022. The director, Andy Muschietti, has not yet commented on a cameo to Christian bale, to open the multiverse of DC.

Fans are hopeful that the same thing that was seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. On his podcast, Fatman Beyond (via ComicBook.com), Smith talked about

and what the movie could mean for the DC Extended Universe, if the appearance of old characters is well used.

The goal is ambitious: to have all versions of Batman in

. However, Smith believes he has the answer to achieve this multiverse: “If I am them, I send a truckload of money to Christian Bale just begging they catch him for two minutes so we can have our own No Way Home”.

