Chivas de Guadalajara rejected an offer for Uriel Antuna from Middlesbrough

Few are the certainties that can be predicted in a world so changing and so dependent on the contexts that surround it, but if there was one thing for sure in recent months it is that Uriel antuna I would not continue in Chivas de Guadalajara. In one way or another, the ‘Warlock’ had his future very far from Akron.

This is how it ended a few days ago when his pass to Blue Cross in an exchange that led to Roberto Alvarado to the ranks of the Flock. However, Antuna also rang for him America at the beginning of the month, but Chivas had already been ‘cooking’ his departure for months in the middle of the dispute of the Olympic Games.

According to information published by ESPN, Chivas rejected an offer from England’s Middlesbrough when the Tokyo Olympics were being played. According to the source of information, the English put on the table an offer that included a loan for one year with a compulsory purchase option stipulated at six million euros.

“The offer included that Chivas keep a percentage of the letter of the now Cruz Azul player, but, despite the insistence of the English club, the rojiblanca board decided to decline the proposal.”, you can read part of the information note.

The text also mentions that Antuna was willing to lower the record in order to fulfill his goal of returning to football on the old continent. The international with Mexico went through the lower categories of the Manchester City and for him Groningen, from Holland; however, in the end he ended up going to the Azteca Stadium to join the ranks of Cruz Azul.