Chicharito Hernández attacks LA Galaxy and surprises his followers in Mexico

Chicharito Hernández is positioned to once again be one of the elemental pieces in the LA Galaxy’s tactical scheme, but he lashed out at his teammates with a harsh message.

December 28, 2021 20:00

Javier Hernández became one of the most important players in the squad that Greg Vanney coaches in the LA Galaxy for his participation in the last season of the MLS, for which he was authorized to send a strong message to his teammates.

The Mexican star began his personal preseason with a group of specialists with the aim of being a figure again in this season of the United States tournament as in the previous season where he accumulated 17 annotations and was one of the top scorers of the season.

However, facing the start of training at the Los Angeles sports center, the former Real Madrid footballer decided to send a strong message to his teammates through a story on his Instagram profile.

“The winners know that they will lose time, friends, money, courage and strength, but they will never lose their confidence in themselves because they are directed to win. They do not accept any alternative. Many people will convince you to settle for less,” published the Aztec striker and tagged the official LA Galaxy account.

In this way, the Mexican forward tried to rekindle the hunger for victories for next season and thus fight for the top spots in the competition at least to qualify for the Playoffs zone.

For his part, after removing from his head the possibility of wearing the Mexico National Team shirt again, Chicharito is only focused on winning the title in the next MLS season with LA Galaxy.