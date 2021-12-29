Charly Rodríguez sends a message to the fans of Monterrey

Eight days until the start of the Scream Mexico Closing 2022 and the Liga BBVA MX teams are speeding up to strengthen themselves, as they have until Monday, January 3, to present their new reinforcements.

It is worth mentioning that this date only applies to footballers who play football in our country, because if they come from abroad, teams may continue to sign players until February 1, which the transfer market in the world ends.

Chapter 1: A Diego and a Maradona | The Eleven of 10

Among those in a hurry are Cruz Azul and Monterrey. Despite the fact that La Maquina already has Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, they want to add a bronze medalist, in Tokyo 2020, to their ranks.

With information from David Medrano, the celestial and Rayados, they are planning a barter between Charly Rodríguez and Luis Romo. Both footballers got the medal of third place in the last Olympic Games and it is practically a change of position by position.

It may interest you: This player does not enter into America’s plans and they are looking for a team



In the last hours it has been speculated that the movement has advanced and both institutions are about to sign the agreement that could give the two footballers their new destinations.

The message that Charly Rodríguez gave

While the directives are getting ready, the Monterrey midfielder sent a message that questions his eagerness to reach La Noria: “The day I leave here is what most are going to be missed, people, so whenever it is my turn to leave the club, the love of the people will always be there ”, assured Rodríguez.

This was said after the rumor of his departure from the Sultana del Norte was released, as it is said that the footballer I had no plans to leave the north of the country.

It may interest you: David Medrano reveals why Rodolfo Pizarro will not arrive at Chivas



This would be just the second team in the Liga BBVA MX in which Charly Rodríguez would play, because at just 24 years old, in soccer in our country he has only played for Monterrey, although he had a small adventure in the Old Continent with Toledo, from Spain, which did not work out and he returned to make a place with the Rayados.