Charly Rodríguez already gave the ‘yes’ to Cruz Azul

The Rayados player will become the fourth reinforcement of La Machine that will free Luis Romo.

Charly Rodríguez said yes to Cruz Azul!

For: Samuel Reyes DEC. 28. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Charly rodriguez agreed to change of scene to reinforce the Blue Cross from Scream Mexico C22 in an agreement that will drive other movements.

According to the report of Diego Armando Medina, collaborator of TUDN, Cruz Azul’s proposal to Striped In order to exchange Luis Romo who will go to Monterrey, he will take Charly Rodríguez to La Noria and now that he has accepted the offer, he will pull the whistles of Cruz Azul’s Celestial Machine.

It remains to review the details of the transfers that are known to be practically identical in time and in economic benefits for the players.

Luis Romo had one year left on his contract at Cruz Azul and although his intention was to play in Europe, there were no offers that interested him.

In Rodríguez’s case, his contract was in force until mid-2023, so in that termination of the agreement there must be an economic improvement for the 24-year-old player.

On the other hand, it is known that Rodolfo Pizarro is very close to arriving in Monterrey on a loan that may have a definitive acquisition option.