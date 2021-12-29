César Azpilicueta would arrive at Barcelona for free

Editorial Mediotiempo

Despite the fact that all of Spain thought that the Barcelona I did not have a peso to spend on signings, the Barça team denied this with the recent hiring of Ferran Torres. Without taking your finger off the line, the Catalan team continues with the process of its new sports project, so they already have their next signing in their sights: César Azpilicueta.

In agreement to the Spanish journalist who announced the signing of Torres, Gerard Romero, the Chelsea defender would arrive for free to the Barcelona team in the summer of 2022.

“Cesar Azpilicueta is very close to Barça. The club has a principle of agreement with the defender for incorporate from June. Only a few personal issues can change the course of the operation. ”

For the moment, It seems that he Barcelona does not consider more signings in summer if the Azpilicueta thing happens, however, tThe incorporation of Erling Haaland has also sounded with some force, who from June 2022 will have a clause of only 75 million euros.

Ferran Torres, the forward Xavi wanted

Things are starting to turn out for the Catalan team andThis Tuesday they announced the signing of Ferran Torres, from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The 21-year-old Spaniard already knows what it’s like to play in LaLiga, as well as in the senior team.

Many of the Spanish media indicate that his signing It was an express request of the coach, Xavi Hernández, since he needed a player with a goal, but also one who could offer overflow on the wings. Therefore, the team made an effort and will pay 55 million euros plus variable to City.