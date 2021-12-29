Celebrity Couples Who Met Through A Blind Date, Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Are Not The Only Ones | Famous

Blind dates are a great way to meet a person without all the pressure that this entails, since it is fate that is in charge of taking the reins of the possible relationship.

Several Hollywood couples who met thanks to them and in some cases what started as a small romance ended as a solid relationship and even with a new family.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

The Mexican actress and the French millionaire met in 2006 on a blind date that couldn’t have started in a worse way.

“I didn’t know it was a date,” Hayek said in an interview for Latina, “I thought I was going to an event and then a person came”

“My friends tricked me into thinking I was going to an event, because they knew I was not going on a date! I was mad. And he didn’t know, because he thought I knew I was there to meet him. I started very badly, but, as you can see, everything ended well “

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Danny DeVito introduced this couple in 1998, according to what Douglas said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his ‘On Air’ podcast.

“I found out that we shared the same birthday the first night I met her and after she told me that and that she loved golf, I told her: ‘I’m going to be the father of your children’ and then she simply answered me ‘Goodnight'”.

Oddly enough, Douglas’s plan worked, as the couple have been together for over 20 years and have two children.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

The model and the quarterback met because a mutual friend decided to introduce them.

“This friend told me he knew a female version of me,” Brady explained to Details in 2009.

Apparently, the athlete was not the only one who felt an immediate attraction:

“I knew right away that Tom was the one. I could see in his eyes that he was a man of integrity who believed in the same things as me,” Bündchen explained to Vogue.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The Marvel actor and the Spanish actress met thanks to their dialect coach, who thought they would get along very well. Apparently he was right, since they have been married since 2010 and have three children.

“It was like a blind date,” Pataky explained during an interview for ‘El Hormiguero’. “We had never seen each other before. He was our dialect coach, the person who helped us both with the accent. He insisted so much that I thought, okay, let’s meet”

“I left her a voicemail and said, ‘Hi, my name is Chris. Would you like to go on a date?'” Hemsworth explained to ET Online “I looked at her and thought she looked very beautiful and sounded like a wonderful person.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The couple met after a mutual friend set up a blind date with each other at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse in 2016.

According to a 2017 BBC interview, Markle confessed that she didn’t know much about the prince or the royal family prior to the date.

“It was definitely a setup. It was a blind date. As I am from the United States, I did not grow up with the same understanding of the royal family,” he explained.

“I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing I asked (the mutual friend) when she said she wanted to set us up was, ‘Well, is that nice?’ Because if it wasn’t kind, it wouldn’t seem like it made sense. “

Harry also didn’t have much information on the first date who his wife would be.

“I’ve never seen ‘Suits’, I’ve never heard of Meghan before. I was really shocked when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like,’ Okay, well, I’m really going to have to improve my game. have a good talk ‘”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

In an interview for Rolling Stone, Jennifer Aniston she said in 2001 that she met Brad Pitt in 1994. Because their agents were friends, they decided to introduce them to a party.

“It was weird,” Aniston agreed during a 2004 interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC’s “Primetime.” “It was a very easy night. It was a lot of fun.”

In 1999 they had their first public appearance as a couple and were married a year later. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2005 and shortly after Pitt began a relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

On an episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ Khloe explained that she met Thompson through a very famous mutual friend, NBA player Brandon Jennings, in 2016.

“He said to me, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.’ So Brandon kind of ambushed for the blind date.”