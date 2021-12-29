This 2021 left us great moments and surprises, new relationships, marriages and pregnancies. Several celebrities confirmed that they would become mothers this year, so here at AS USA Latino We share with you who will welcome their babies in 2022.

Celebrities who will become moms in 2022

Ashley graham

After a year and a half of welcoming their first child, Isaac, model Ashley Graham and film director Justin Ervin surprised everyone in July by announcing that they would become parents for the second time, this time to twins.

Kylie jenner

At the end of August, various US media confirmed that Kylie Jenner was pregnant after Caitlyn Jenner announced that she was expecting another grandchild. Two weeks later, The socialite and businesswoman confirmed that she and Travis Scott would become parents for the second time. Jenner shared a cute video on her social networks, showing her baby bump.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Through your Instagram account, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared the news that she and her fiancé, Jason Statham, are expecting their second child together.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child, as reported by the magazine People on December 16, 2021. The couple already share their 16-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, and the Marvel star is also the father of their 9-month-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child, as confirmed by his representative to People Y TMZ on September 8.

Georgina rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez are going to have two more children. “Delighted to announce that we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love, we are eager to meet you “Georgina shared on October 28.

Jessie cave

Jessie Cave, the British actress best known for playing Lavender Brown in ‘Harry Potter’, is pregnant with her fourth child with comedian Alfie Brown. “I can’t hide this new baby anymore”, shared on social networks.