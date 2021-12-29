Celebrities who will become moms and have their babies in 2022

Is Kylie Jenner’s baby a Capricorn? Instagram @kyliejenner

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley She also announced her pregnancy in September and would be her second child with actor Jason Stathan. The statement was made through his profile of Instagram with a publication in which she showed several looks and then one appears showing off her pregnancy. It looks adorable and very glam!

Evaluna Montaner

Another Latin celebrity who will be a mother in 2022 will be Evaluna Montaner. The singer’s wife, Camilo, stole the hearts of the public with the announcement of her pregnancy and conquered even more with the song they made to their future baby called ‘Indigo’. Doing the math, it is very likely that they will give birth before the first half of 2022 is fulfilled.

There were even singers who sent love messages to the couple after their reveal. Instagram

Ashley graham

Another celebrity who will be a mother in the middle of 2022 and twice, is the model Ashley graham, who revealed in September that she is pregnant with twins! This news surprised many with the recent birth of her firstborn, although Ashley looks happier than ever with her partner, Justin Ervin.

Georgina rodriguez

The model and wife of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina rodriguezShe is also expecting twins and this is her second pregnancy with the Portuguese soccer player. The family will expand even more, since 4 siblings await these little ones.

There will be more celebs what to add to the list? Sure, but in the meantime, we will keep you informed with the details of the pregnancies of each of these celebrities who will become moms coming soon.